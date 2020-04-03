WAVE, LISTEN TO ME! Trailer: For All You Weirdos, Up All Night

In the mood for anime, but don't necessarily want blood, death, and nightmares? The trailer for Wave, Listen to Me! teases a series that is awash in good humor and energy, as a young woman starts an unlikely new job.
Per Funimation, the official description sounds appealing: "Based on the Kodansha Comics manga from Hiroaki Samura, Wave, Listen to Me! tells the story of main character Minare Koda, who is decompressing one night while out drinking in the city. She ends up spilling her love life grievances to a worker from a local radio station, and is shocked when she is working the next day and finds that her rant has been publicized on air!"
The first episode debuts today and will be available to watch on Funimation as of 13:25, though I'm not sure of the time zone. Funimation offers a 14-day free trial. The anime spring season is upon us, and now is a splendid time to check out some new shows.
Watch the trailer for Wave, Listen to Me! below.