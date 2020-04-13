First Image From Denis Villeneuve's DUNE

Denis Villeneuve's big budget Dune is one of the few 2020 blockbusters that has not adjusted its release date in light of the current global pandemic. This is because it is set for a december release of this year. That may change.

In the meantime, via Vanity Fair, here is your first look at the film's star, Timothée Chalamet, who will play young royal and future Desert Planet Messiah, Paul Atreides.

This image is of Paul, presumably on his home water-planet of Caladan, before his parents, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) drag the entire Royal entourage (and heir-apparent, Paul) to Arrakis (aka Dune) to manage production of the space folding mind-drug, The Spice, at the behest of the Padishah Emperor.

As with all visual adaptations of Dune, it will be hard to escape the vividly bonkers imagery of David Lynch's much abhorred, but also very much cult favourite, 1984 version. (Personal note: I really, really love the Alan Smithee credited, European TV cut, of the film which is currently available on Blu-ray.) Given the talent involved (the Alien concepts in Arrival and full retro-future of Blade Runner 2029) and that it has been a few years since this property has seen a big screen treatment, the time feels ripe for experience.

Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem (hopefully with GONZO haircut) also star.