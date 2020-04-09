Exclusive Worldwide Online Release: CONTROL, Directed by Simon Steuri

In the modern world, who really exerts control? In a relationship? In a family? A single mother must confront those issues as her teenage son becomes aware of and then troubled by her very private, very adult relationships.

Directed and written by Simon Steuri, the short film Control stars Remy O'Brien and Matthew Parry-Jones. Veteran independent filmmaker -- and longtime friend of the site -- Quentin Lee (The People I've Slept With, White Frog) produced the film with Steuri; they previously worked together on Lee's documentary series Gay Hollywood Dad.

Steuri has made several short films and has also worked in the world of commercials. His advertising work is quite eye-catching, lovely and evocative, words I rarely use about such things. I've watched all the samples he's shared on his official site, which really capture a mood.

In that context, it's even more fascinating to watch Control as it unfolds. Steuri's swirling visual style is entrancing, and with a minimum of words, the film sets up its premise and then swiftly rolls to a satisfying conclusion, all within seven short minutes.

We are very pleased to offer the exclusive worldwide online release of Control, which you can watch below.

