SXSW 2020: This PSYCHO GOREMAN Teaser is Peak Steven Kostanski

If you did not know it yet, Steven Kostanski's Psycho Goreman is probably going to be your favorite film of 2020. The teaser dropped today, just ahead of its world premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 13th. We dare you to watch it and not fall in love.

Kostanski has taken all the joy of a big-muscle sword and sorcery cartoon like He-Man, juiced it up with villains the likes of Japanese Super Sentai television, then drenched it all in his signature approach to visual FX and gore. This is everything we love about Kostanski's work, turned up to eleven.

All this power and violence in the hands of a little girl. What fun!

Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues' gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia.

Written and directed by Kostanski, Psycho Goreman stars Nita-Josée Hanna, Owen Myre, Matthew Ninaber, Adam Brooks, Alexis Hancey, Kristen MacCulloch, and Steven Vlahos. The music is by Canadian trio Blitz/Berlin who also did the score for Kostanski's The Void.

As of this moment there are no publicized plans for Psycho Goreman to show up at other stops on the festival circuit.