GO BACK TO CHINA Trailer: Are You Excited?

It's only a movie, but what a good time to watch "a winning comedy-drama of cultural differences and complicated family dynamics"!

As described by our own Christopher Bourne in his review, writer/director Emily Ting's sophomore feature Go Back to China is "an endearing, brightly colored, and deceptively light film that turns sour racist lemons into sweet cinematic lemonade." The film follows spoiled rich girl Sasha Li (Anna Akana) as she reluctantly goes to work at her family's toy factory in China.

Richard Ng, Lynn Chen, Kelly Hu, and Kendy Cheung also star. Go Back to China will open in select U.S. theaters and on various VOD platforms on March 6, 2020. (Pre-order on iTunes here.) Whet your appetite by watching the fun, very inviting trailer below.