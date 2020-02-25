Crunchyroll Unveils More Original Anime Series

As part of a balanced viewing diet, I enjoy a healthy smattering of anime shows; just this morning, for example, I watched episodes from three different shows, including my current favorite, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, available in the U.S. via Crunchyroll (and VRV). Now comes word that Crunchyroll is expanding their offerings with Crunchyroll Originals.

Their first slate of eight series includes In/Spectre, "which strikes a pleasant, diverting balance as it swirls between light mysteries, light supernatural forces, and sometimes confounding romantic impulses," as I wrote recently. The other seven shows will premiere throughout the year. Here's the list, plus official verbiage, from the official announcement:

Tower of God

A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series "Tower of God" created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he's ever known. Animation produced by TELECOM ANIMATION FILM. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming to Crunchyroll spring 2020.

Onyx Equinox

In this Crunchyroll Studios Production created by Sofia Alexander, a young Aztec boy is saved from death by the gods and chosen to act as 'humanity's champion,' forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity's potential in a fight that spans across fantastical-yet-authentic Mesoamerican cultures. Premieres summer 2020 on Crunchyroll.

The God of High School

A Crunchyroll Original, based on the comic series "The God of HIgh School" created by Yongje Park and published by WEBTOON, this action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way... With the promise of their heart's deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory. Animation produced by MAPPA. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

Noblesse

A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series "Noblesse" from Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee and published by WEBTOON, this fantasy follows a powerful vampire noble who is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of slumber. Dangerous adventures with his new friends await as they combat a secret organization and uncover his past. Animation produced by Production I.G. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

-- Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun (Working title)

Japan, 1870. We follow an ensemble of characters - a former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a devious spy and a geisha assassin - as they try to find their place in the rapidly evolving Meiji-era while escaping the sins of their pasts...Inspired by historical events. A Crunchyroll Studios Production. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

FreakAngels

After civilization comes to a sudden and crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society. A Crunchyroll Studios Production based on the graphic novels by Warren Ellis & Paul Duffield. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

High Guardian Spice

In this Crunchyroll Studios production created by Raye Rodriguez, four fierce girls train to become great heroes at High Guardian Academy, where they form allegiances, uncover betrayals, and discover their true identities, while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

Check out the official trailer below.

