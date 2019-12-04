Festival Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre 2019: LUZ THE FLOWER OF EVIL Among Big Winners at Argentine Genre Fest

I find humor in the moments when I discover a long running genre film festival. Wait! How have we not heard of this film festival? It’s been running for how long?!

Thus, I present to you the Festival Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre. Known just as BARS, the festival just completed its twentieth edition in the Belgrano neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

I probably would still not have heard about the longest running genre film festival in Latin America were it not for the news that fims from friends had won awards, or that they were on the juries, or that they designed this wonderful festival poster, or that they created the festival spot.

So there is the poster down below, designed by my friend Flavio Greco Paglia. Paglia has been very busy designing posters for films, festivals and markets. I've joked in the past about how much I hate his talent but its out of genuine appreciation for his work.

My friend Laura Sanchez Acosta was on the jury of the Ibero-American Feature Film Competition. Her short film La Solapa got a special mention in the short film category as well as the PINTAFAN Award.

Then Ezequiel Endelman, one half of the duo who brought us last year's giallo Crystal Eyes, was on the International Feature Film Competition jury, and he created the festival spot down below.

Finally, Colobian filmmaker Juan Diego Escobar Álzate, whom we met in Mexico last month and became fast friends with, had his great film Luz The Flower of Evil at the festival and it took home three awards and a special mention in the Ibero-American Feature Film Competition. He won the best director award. Actor Yuri Vargas won the actor award. Juan Diego also won the award for best editing and the film got a special mention for Nicolas Caballero's work as the cinematographer.

Other big winners at BARS included Argentine film Zombies en el Cañaveral, by Pablo Schembri, which we will need some help tracking down now (wink wink nudge nudge to anyone in Argentina?). Schembri's film took home four awards. There was a Brazilian film called Morto não fala by Dennison Ramalho that won twice. Perhaps some of our friends in Brazil can help us track that one down as well?

The list of all the winners is below Flavia's festival poster, followed by Endelman's festival spot.