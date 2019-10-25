Friday One Sheet: Morbido 2019 Flexes Its Tentacles

This is not the first time in these pages that we have featured key art from Morbido, Mexico City's iconic fantastic and horrific film festival. Over 12 editions, their posters have always been a treat for our ocular cavities.

The 2019 edition's poster was designed by Rafael Gallur and is riffing the sea foam in cinema and the popular culture these days -- mermaids everywhere! Be it the Poseidon depths of last year's DC Comics spectacular, Aquaman, or, more significantly, I would like to believe it comes about from the phantasms and arthouse spume of Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse. (Not to mention Neasa Hardiman's Sea Fever - although neither of these are in the festival's lineup.)

Either way, it is a pop myth glory of a thing, the one throughline over the festival's running artwork, along with the stylized pentagram "M" logo is in the middle of Neptune's trident.