Morbido 2019: COME TO DADDY, JALLIKATTU, THE GASOLINE THIEVES Lead Twelfth Edition
It's the most wonderful time, of my year. In less than two weeks we return to CDMX and Morbido Film Fest to celebrate their twelfth year, taking to the high seas with this year's water theme, bringing local and international genre cinema to Mexico.
The festival announced their complete lineup yesterday and there is a terrific mix of local and international titles.
Ant Timpson's Come To Daddy has been shredding up the festival circuit and we cannot see what the local audience makes of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu. We guarantee that Edgar Nito's award winning flick The Gasoline Thieves will be a sell out show this year. The better question is how many viewers are going to leave the screening of Ping Lumpraploeng's The Pool scarred for life?
There are a couple titles we will be able to catch up on since we saw them as works in progresses around this time last year at a Latin American film market. Panamanian horror flick Red Devil PTY and Argentenian horror flick Kill The Dragon will play at the festival in their completed formats. Mexican horror flick The Devil Told Me What to Do was also playing at that market but we did not get a chance to see it.
Richard Elfman returns to Morbido with his new film, the world premiere of Aliens, Clowns & Geeks. That promises to be a bonkers, good time. Another Morbido alumnus Adrián García Bogliano (It counts!!! So what if he lives there and works for Morbido!!!) will present his latest film Black Circle/Svart Cirkel. Also returning to the festival is our friend Gigi Saul Guerrero, taking time off from her rise up the horror charts to present her Into the Dark film Culture Shock. And there is the very exciting news that musician Simon Boswell will be returning to Morbido to perform a special concert of music from Jorodowsky's film Santa Sangre the same night the film has its restoration premiere.
We have all this year's lineup in a splendid gallery below. There are also a slew of short films playing at the festival this year. So numerous to count they don't fit the gallery format so we're going to list them here. Note that our own Izzy Lee's The Obliteration of the Chickens is playing at the festival, which also makes her a returning almunus of the festival.
SHORT FILMS MÓRBIDO 2019Latin American Short Films SelectionAbove & Below / J. Xavier Velasco / Mexico / 2019Walker, Walker: The legend of Huay Chivo / Luis Quijano / Mexico / 2018Clickbait / Carlos Meléndez / Mexico / 2018Contagium / Lucio Rojas / Chile / 2019Dead Nature / Juan Enrique Villarreal / Mexico / 2018On the Other Side / Facundo Nuble / Argentina / 2019Diabla / Amanda Singer / Mexico / 2019Sleeping Child / Freddy Chavez Olmos / Mexico-Canada / 2019El Cazo / Vadir Sotelo / Mexico / 2019Encerrada / Mateo Miranda Magis / Mexico / 2019Fury / Paulette Lecaros / Chile / 2019Hideouser and Hideouser / Aria Covamonas / Mexico / 2019The Children Will Die / Bernardo Brostein / Argentina / 2019Lapsus / Chiva FM / Mexico / 2019La Solapa / Laura Sanchez Acosta / ArgentinaLimbus / Ruben Zuñiga / Mexico / 2019What is hidden by darkness / Romeo Lopez Aldana / GuatemalaMaraña / Brisa P. Sánchez / Mexico / 2019Mata al Niño / Juan Pablo Villavicen cio / Mexico / 2019Mateo / Fernando PerezGil / Mexico / 2019Phaenicia / Alberto Ordaz / Mexico / 2019Cousins / Federico Gutierrez Abeso / Mexico / 2019What will dragons see in girls like me / Gerard Mates / Mexico / 2019Sed / Michael Milies García / Chile / 2019Vortex / Mauricio Kuri / Mexico / 2019Foreign Short Film SelectionA Little Taste / Victor Català / Spain / 2019Bitter was the Dessert / Diego H. Katarniuk / Spain / 2019Another / Park Yeon / Korea / 2019Bad Hair / Oskar Lehemma / Estonia / 2019Best Friends Forever / Emily Gagne, Joshua Korngut / Canada / 2018Between / María Castillo / Spain / 2019Black Moon / Ryan Graff / Canada / 2019Budfoot / Tim Reis, James Sizemore / USA / 2019Home / Alberto Eveangelio / Spain / 2019Changeling / Faye Jackson / RU / 2019Chicken of the Dead / Julien David / France / 2019Diddi Wa Diddie / Joshua Erkman / USA / 2019Hacked / Erick Delgado / Canada / 2019Häuschen - A Herança / Paulo AM Oliveira, Pedro Martins / Portugal / 2019Hopes / Raùl Monge / Spain / 2019Imagine a World / Joanna Tsanis / Canada / 2019In Sound, We Live Forever / Joshua Giuliano / USA / 2018Lane 9 / Jessica Valentine & Richard Valentine / USA / 2019La Last Christmas of the Universe / David Muñoz and Adrián CardonaLay them Straight / Robert Deleskie / Canada / 2018Love Bite / Charles de Lauzirka / USA / 2018Monsters Walking / Diego Porral / Spain / 2018Make Me a Sandwich / Denman Hatch / Canada / 2019My Name is Koji / David Muñoz / Spain / 2019One Last Meal / Jill Gevargizian / USA / 2019Night Crawl / Gregory Shultz / USA / 201999.9% / Achille Marciano / Italy / 2019Picnic / Micheael Pinkney, Michael Reich / USA / 2019Playtime's Over / Tony Reames / USA / 2019Pleased to Eat You! / Adrian Hedgecock / UK / 2019Please Speak Continuously And Describe Your Experiences As They Come To You / Brandon Cronenberg / Canada / 2019Repent / Alan Ou / China / 2019Schism / Andrew Todd, Johnny Hall / New Zealand / 2019Shadow At The Door / Roshni Bhatia / USA / 2019Skeleton in The Closet / Tomi Malkki / Finland / 2019Stalag III-C / Jason Rogan / USA / 2019The Boogeywoman / Ercia Scoggins / USA / 2019The Cunning Man / Zoë Dobson / England / 2019The Death Vendor / Jinkyu Jeon / Japon / 2019The Fortune Teller / David Ferino / USA / 2019The Knowledge / Alexander Osman / USA / 2019The Loop / Rich Ragsdale / USA / 2019The Obliteration of the Chickens / Izzy Lee / USA / 2019The Rejected / Onur Dogan / Turkey / 2019The Spirits of Cairn / Shinobu Soejima / Korea / 2019Tic / Ben Nicholas / United States / 2019Together / Ryan Oksenberg / USA / 2019Translove Airways / Matthew Levin / USA / 2019Your Last Day on Earth / Marc Martínez Jordán / Spain / 201 9An Any Car / David Pérez Sañudo / Spain / 2019Unholy Mole / David Bornstein / USA / 2019Washed / Michael Bartolomeo / USA / 2019
Mórbido Film Fest will be held from October 30 to November 3 in Mexico City.

As every year we will have film premieres and guests that will make horror fans enjoy this festival. We started with an opening show on October 30th at the Esperanza Iris City Theater. There will be more than 45 artists on stage, including Paloma Ruiz de Alda, José Luis Badalt, Nohbords Contemporary Dance Group, Regina Orozco, Sonora Dinamita with Oscar Argaín and Drag Queens Eva Blunt, Barbara Durango and Iviza Lioza.

On Thursday, October 31st there will be the world premiere of the 4K remastering of Holy Blood, a film directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky, with performances by Axel Jodorowsky, Blanca Guerra, Guy Stockwell, Thelma Tixou, Sabrina Dennison, Adan Jodorowsky, Faviola Elenka Tapia, and Teo Jodorowsky. This year is its 30th anniversary.

In collaboration with the Cinematographic Training Center, the renowned writer, producer and director Gary Sherman will be present and will teach a master class in the "Luis Buñuel" room of the CCC. Through one of his most emblematic films Poltergeist III (1988), Sherman will guide us during his creation process and tell us how he and his team achieved the visual effects presented in the film.

During the night of the premiere of Santa Sangre on Friday, November 1st, a concert will be held at the Iris City Theater by composer Simon Boswell, who will perform the music of this film. Boswell is director, producer and British musician nominated for BAFTA, known mainly for combining electronic elements with orchestras and for having worked with some of the greatest genre film directors such as: Alejandro Jodorowsky, Dario Argento, Lamberto Bava, Clive Barker, Danny Boyle and Alex de la Iglesia.

This year, thanks to allies such as the Spanish Cultural Action State Society Program for the Internationalization of Spanish Culture, we have as guest the producer of "Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway" (Estonia, Spain) Serge Uguet and the director of "Paradise Hills" (USA), Alice Waddington.
Dir: Adrián García Bogliano,As every year the headquarters of Mórbido Film Fest are Cinepolis Diana, Autocinema Coyote, La Casa del Lago, Cinemanía, the Pushkin Garden and the Center of Digital Culture, located in the Estela de Luz.
