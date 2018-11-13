Morbido 2018: Winners of The Gold, Silver, Bronze and Wood Skulls

Morbido has wrapped up for another year and though we are sad to see her go we know that we will be back in her dark and warm embrace next year for numero twelve!
While we play catch up on titles that played in our absence during the second week, and continue to gather our thoughts for a complete wrap up, the festival celebrates in the afterglow.
The winners of the Morbido skull awards, handsome trophies of gold, silver, bronze and wood have been announced. Golden skulls are awarded by audience votes and silver skulls by the festival in local and international sections. Wooden skulls are awarded by the press and Bronze skulls are special mentions.
The Crystal Skulls, the lifetime achievement award, were given this year to Peter Medak after the screening of his classic horror flick The Changling and to Don Mancini during screenings of Childs Play. They join the esteemed group of filmmakers and icons Joe Dante, John Landis and Barbara Crampton.
List of winners feature films:
LATIN AMERICA
Gold Skull / Audience Award
LA CASA LOBO / Chile / Joaquín Cociña & Cristobal León
Silver Skull / Morbido Prize
THE VAMPIRE OF THE LAKE / Venezuela / Carl Zitelmann
Wood Skull / Press Prize
Morto Não Fala (Nightshifter) / Brazil / Dennison Ramalho
Bronze Skulls / Mentions
MIRADA DE CRISTAL / Argentina / Ezequiel Endelman, Leandro Montejano
ABRAKADABRA / Argentina / Luciano Onetti, Nicolás Onetti
INTERNATIONAL
Gold Skull / Audience Award
QUIEN TE CANTARA / Spain / Carlos Vermut
Silver Skull / Morbid Prize
LORDS OF CHAOS / USA / Jonas Äkerlund
Wood Skull / Press Prize
ONE CUT OF THE DEAD / Japan / Shinichiro Ueda
Bronze Skulls / Mentions
HAUNTERS: THE ART OF THE SCARE / USA / Jon Schinitzer
CRISIS JUNG / France / Jeremie Hoarau, Baptiste Gaubert
List of winners Short films
LATIN AMERICA
Golden Skull / Golden Skull
A HAPPY WOUND / Mexico / Eugenia Laguno
THE JOURNEY OF THE JARANA / Mexico / Ezequiel Reyes Retana
Bronze Skull / Bronze Skulls
DEAD TEENAGER SEANCE / Brazil / Dante Vescio, Rodrigo Gasparini
ULISES / Mexico / Jorge Malpica
INTERNATIONAL
MUIL / Belgium / Jasper Vrancken
CONDUCTOR / USA / Alex Noyer
BONEMOTHER / Canada / Sylvie Trouvé, Dale Hayward
LIMBO / Spain / Daniel Viqueira
PETITE AVARIE / France / Manon Alirol, Léo Hardt
Morbido Film Fest thanks you for your participation!