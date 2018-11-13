Morbido 2018: Winners of The Gold, Silver, Bronze and Wood Skulls

Morbido has wrapped up for another year and though we are sad to see her go we know that we will be back in her dark and warm embrace next year for numero twelve!

While we play catch up on titles that played in our absence during the second week, and continue to gather our thoughts for a complete wrap up, the festival celebrates in the afterglow.

The winners of the Morbido skull awards, handsome trophies of gold, silver, bronze and wood have been announced. Golden skulls are awarded by audience votes and silver skulls by the festival in local and international sections. Wooden skulls are awarded by the press and Bronze skulls are special mentions.

The Crystal Skulls, the lifetime achievement award, were given this year to Peter Medak after the screening of his classic horror flick The Changling and to Don Mancini during screenings of Childs Play. They join the esteemed group of filmmakers and icons Joe Dante, John Landis and Barbara Crampton.