BLOOD MACHINES: The Official Trailer is Here!

The official festival tour for Seth Ickerman's Blood Machines is on its way this Saturday, with almost thirty invitations to festivals around the World. It will start at L'Etrange in Paris, the following night at Strasbourg Fantastic Fest and MOTELX. The US premiere is at Fantastic Fest. There is still Lund, Morbido, Brooklyn Horror and Toronto After Dark in the weeks to come. These are just some of the fests where you can catch the festival cut of this much anticipated follow up to Turbo Killer.

And just minutes ago the official trailer was released and it is glorious!

There was an email out today to backers of the crowdfunding campaign which promises the supporters that we would be getting a final 'director's cut' of Blood Machines. Do I hold out until then or do I catch it at the next festival I can see this festival cut at? That is my conundrum today.