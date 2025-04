Crowdfund This: WORDS TO DIE BY, a Game About Death, For Horror Fans

We are changing things up today. While it's been a while since we've done a Crowdfund This, we also don't recall when we've done one for something that is not a movie, or a book, but a game. It is however something movie related. something horror related, so that makes it a perfect match for what we do here a lot of the time at ScreenAnarchy

A friend to the ScreenAnarchy family is spreading the word about this campaign, and when they brought it to our attention they had this to say about it. So, let us introduce you to the game, Words To Die By

The game is all about crafting over-the-top, ridiculous, and wildly funny death scenes—think of it as a mix of improv, filmmaking, and dark comedy. Players take on the role of writer, director, and actor, coming up with bizarre and cinematic ways to meet their demise, complete with hilarious dying words and "Director’s Cuts" that add extra flair. It’s a game that’s as much about connection and creativity as it is about horror and comedy, and by the end everyone has died multiple times. The creator of the game, Duane Freeman, is a therapist and the game has a subtle undertone of normalizing conversations about death in a fun, lighthearted way, but first and foremost, it's funny as hell. This is definitely one for horror fans. I am putting our money where my mouth is, having built a small collection of games through crowdfunding campaigns myself. Also, we are following an unwritten code of ours, supporting campaigns that we are writing about on these pages. Check out the campaign page here . Certain rewards are at a reduced rate for the first 48 hours. I pledged for the Ultimate Edition.