Crowdfund This: WORDS TO DIE BY, a Game About Death, For Horror Fans

The game is all about crafting over-the-top, ridiculous, and wildly funny death scenes—think of it as a mix of improv, filmmaking, and dark comedy. Players take on the role of writer, director, and actor, coming up with bizarre and cinematic ways to meet their demise, complete with hilarious dying words and "Director’s Cuts" that add extra flair. It’s a game that’s as much about connection and creativity as it is about horror and comedy, and by the end everyone has died multiple times.

The creator of the game, Duane Freeman, is a therapist and the game has a subtle undertone of normalizing conversations about death in a fun, lighthearted way, but first and foremost, it's funny as hell.