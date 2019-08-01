Watch Exclusive NEKROTRONIC Clip: Kill Station

A shotgun blast of fresh air, Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead was a buoyant survival tale about zombies and the possible end of the world. Now, director Kiah Roache-Turner has teamed up again with his brother, cowriter Tristan Roache-Turner, to cook up a new batch of frenzied violence and comic possibilities in Nekrotronic.

At least, that's what our exclusive clip teases, and, based on Wyrmwood, I'm inclined to believe the film will deliver a roaring good time when it opens in theaters and on VOD platforms next Friday, August 9. Here's the official synopsis, for those who read such things:

"Howard North, a down on his luck sewage worker, gets dragged into a global conflict between the Nekromancers, a family of badass demon hunters, and Finnegan (Monica Bellucci) - an evil demon who absorbs people's souls to increase her power.

"When Howard finds out the truth behind Finnegan's past and her dark plans for the future, he teams up with his new friends to discover he is the ultimate Nekromancer, the only one with the power to defeat her and save the world."

Monica Bellucci as an evil demon? Yes, I'm there.

In our exclusive clip, Torquel (Tess Haubrich) and Molly (Caroline Ford) try to teach Howard (Ben O'Toole) how to use his powers to fight demons. Watch the clip below.

