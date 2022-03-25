WYRMWOOD: APOCALYPSE: New Trailer Hearkens The Sequel to Zombie Smash Hit, on Digital in U.S. This April
Rhys lives in the zombie-infested wasteland. His job is to capture civilians and deliver them to what's left of the military. When Rhys captures a half-zombie-half-human named Grace, he comes to believe she is the key to ending the apocalypse.
Well, howdy, this came out of nowhere. A while ago we had a look at Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, the sequel to the breakout zombie hit Wyrmwood from from Kiah Roache-Turner and Tristan Roache-Turner. Then we said things like, holy shit, they did it again, or, it is possible to make something that tops the original. Honestly it was a while ago and we may have been a little drunk on the power of early access at the time.
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse went on to have its world premier at Sitges and thunder across its native Australia then, radio silence. Until now.
Here's the new trailer for the next outrageous chapter in the Wyrmwood universe, marking the digital release of the movie in the U.S. on April 14th from producer XYZ Films.
Take it in. Take it all in. All of its bombastic glory. It really is as insane as this trailer makes it out to be.
New Trailer Released for Outrageous And Acclaimed Zombie Action-Horror WYRMWOOD: APOCALYPSE — OUT DIGITALLY IN THE U.S. APRIL 14!The latest explosively gory feature from Kiah Roache-Turner and Tristan Roache-Turner, the filmmaking duo behind the 2015 breakout sensation WYRMWOOD: ROAD OF THE DEAD and the 2018 TIFF Midnight Madness hit NEKROTRONICThe latest feature from Australian filmmaking brother duo Kiah Roache-Turner and Tristan Roache-Turner, whose previous collaborations include their breakout feature debut WYRMWOOD: ROAD OF THE DEAD, which premiered at the 2014 Fantastic Fest and put them on the map internationally for their creative use of low-budget gore and highly effective horrific story, and the 2018 TIFF Midnight Madness premiere NEKROTRONIC. The two share co-writing credits while Kiah handles direction with energetic ease and Tristan produces.With a mix of new and familiar faces from the creative worlds of the Roache-Turner brothers , WYRMWOOD: APOCALYPSE stars Luke McKenzie (Wentworth, WYRMWOOD: ROAD OF THE DEAD), Bianca Bradey (WYRMWOOD: ROAD OF THE DEAD), Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Total Control), Tasia Zalar (Mystery Road), Jay Gallagher (WYRMWOOD: ROAD OF THE DEAD, NEKROTRONIC), and Nicholas Boshier (Soul Mates).Blake Northfield (STREAMLINE) produced alongside Tristan Roache-Turner, and Todd Brown and Maxime Cottray executive produced for XYZ Films.
