WYRMWOOD: APOCALYPSE: New Trailer Hearkens The Sequel to Zombie Smash Hit, on Digital in U.S. This April

Rhys lives in the zombie-infested wasteland. His job is to capture civilians and deliver them to what's left of the military. When Rhys captures a half-zombie-half-human named Grace, he comes to believe she is the key to ending the apocalypse.

Well, howdy, this came out of nowhere. A while ago we had a look at Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, the sequel to the breakout zombie hit Wyrmwood from from Kiah Roache-Turner and Tristan Roache-Turner. Then we said things like, holy shit, they did it again, or, it is possible to make something that tops the original. Honestly it was a while ago and we may have been a little drunk on the power of early access at the time.

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse went on to have its world premier at Sitges and thunder across its native Australia then, radio silence. Until now.

Here's the new trailer for the next outrageous chapter in the Wyrmwood universe, marking the digital release of the movie in the U.S. on April 14th from producer XYZ Films.

Take it in. Take it all in. All of its bombastic glory. It really is as insane as this trailer makes it out to be.