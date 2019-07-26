EMPATHY INC.: New Trailer Marks North American Release Coming This September
Dark Star Pictures will release the critically acclaimed Empathy Inc. from Yedidya Gorsetman and Mark Leidner in North American cinemas (9/13) and on VOD (9/24) this Fall.
Screen Anarchy has been asked to debut a new trailer for the thrifty sci fi thriller. Find it below.
Hotshot venture capitalist Joel has a multimillion-dollar deal go up in smoke, and he and his actress wife Jessica are forced to move in with her parents and start from scratch. At the lowest and most desperate moment in his life, Joel meets old friend Nicolaus and his business partner Lester, who are seeking investors in a new technology known as XVR—Xtreme Virtual Reality—from their company Empathy, Inc., which is said to offer the most realistic and moving experiences for users by placing them in the lives of the less fortunate. Joel gets the startup its funds but soon discovers that the tech's creators have far more sinister uses in store for their creation and that the reality it provides its customers isn't virtual.
