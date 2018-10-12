EMPATHY, INC. Watch This Exclusive Clip From The Indie Sci-fi Thriller

Yedidya Gorsetman and Mark Leidner's nifty sci-fi thriller Empathy Inc. is screening at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival this weekend. By sheer coincidence Screen Anarchy also has an exclusive clip to share with you from that very film today. Have a look below.

The clip takes place very eary on in the story. Joel has bumped into an old friend Nicolaus back in the old home town and they have grabbed a drink somewhere to catch up.