Upcoming Criterion: THE KOKER TRILOGY, THE INLAND SEA, MAGNIFICENT OBSESSION, AN ANGEL AT MY TABLE

"Time keeps on slippin,'" in the words of the great Steve Miller Band, and so I find myself posting news that broke some days ago. But -- and it's big but (no inappropriate jokes, please) -- mostly I wait until the end of the month before deciding what I can spend on movies in the following 30 days.

So, yes, I slipped up and forgot about posting the Criterion Collection's schedule for August 2019. First, here are links to what's coming out in the next two months:

Article by High-Def Digest for June 2019

Our own teaser article for July 2019

Next, here is what is scheduled for August 2019, listed in release date order, along with brief comments and my recommendation on each:

An Angel at My Table (1990)

Director: Jane Campion

Description: Kerry Fox stars as a woman tagged as different, educated as a teacher, restrained in a mental-care institution, then celebrated (kinda) as a novelist.

Release date: August 6, 2019

Recommendation: Campion's voice continues to shine darkly in the recent series Top of the Lake, but her followup to Sweetie is fairly well essential.

The Inland Sea (1991)

Director: Lucille Carra

Description: A journey inspired by Donald Richie's classic book, which goes surprising places.

Release date: August 13, 2019

Recommendation: Anyone interested in Japan and Japanese cinema should consider this essential, I would think.

Magnificent Obsession (1954)

Director: Douglas Sirk

Description: Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson, tortured love.

Release date: August 20, 2019

Recommendation: Melodrama, yes, so if you're attuned to that key -- or want to see a supreme example of how the oft-maligned melodrama can heighten a story -- this is an automatic buy.

The Koker Trilogy (1987, 1992, 1994)

Director: Abbas Kiarostami

Description: Three early films by the Iranian master: Where Is the Friend's House?, And Life Goes On, Through the Olive Trees.

Release date: August 27, 2019

Recommendation: You know who you are, and you've already pre-ordered it.

The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice (1952)

Director: Ozu Yasujiro

Description: Marital drama. Package Includes What Did the Lady Forget? (1937).

Release date: August 27, 2019

Recommendation: Several people have told me that Ozu is not for everyone, so this only for those who have a shred of humanity remaining in their broken souls.

Visit the official Criterion site for more information.

