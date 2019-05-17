New episodic animated series Priced Out demystifies affordable housing

PRICED OUT, a socially conscious animated series about why housing is so expensive, has just been released online. Fresh off its world premiere screening at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, all six episodes are now available to watch at both the [people. power. media.] website, and TruthOut.org.

Co-Founders of [people. power. media.] Joseph Smooke and Dyan Ruiz wrote, produced, and directed the series, drawing on their past experiences working as affordable housing developers, legislative aides, community organizers, and journalists.



“Communities and organizations have been asking for years for a simple story that will change the increasingly polarized conversation about housing,” says Smooke. “While most people are distracted by the “YIMBY vs NIMBY” debate, we lift the veil, exposing how the housing industry actually works,” he says.