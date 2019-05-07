7 SEEDS Trailer Sows Post-Apocalyptic Troubles

The first trailer for 7 Seeds has now dropped, promising post-apocalyptic troubles and teenage angst. Also, class differences.

Pushed back two months from its original release date, the anime series is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yumi Tamura. First published in 2001, the ongoing, award-winning manga series has certainly proven its popularity.

The anime series is produced by Japanese studio Gonzo, whose many credits include the fondly-remembered (by me, at least) Afro Samurai. Here is Netflix's brief, official description: "Natsu awakens to a post-apocalyptic world, only to learn that she has been cryogenically frozen as part of a program to ensure the survival of humanity."

7 Seeds will debut Tuesday, June 28 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

