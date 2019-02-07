IFFR Coverage Dramas Musicals All Features Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works

SXSW 2019: Watch GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR Teaser

If you're going to be in Austin for SXSW, you're going to have an amazing time, because this year's program --- the Midnighters in particular --- looks awesome. 

One of the films playing --- Girl on the Third Floor --- is the directing debut of prolific producer and ScreenAnarchy friend Travis Stevens, founder of Snowfort Pictures. He's produced a wealth of insane films that you've probably seen or at least heard of, including Starry EyesCheap ThrillsBuster's Mal HeartTeenage CocktailWe Are Still Here, and 68 Kill

Now, it's time for Stevens to slip into the director's chair with the tale of a man who's sprucing up a rundown mansion for his family --- only it appears that the house has other plans (as they sometimes do). Girl on the Third Floor stars WWE Champion C.M. Punk and Trieste Kelly Dunn as Don and Liz Koch, the fateful couple.  

Check out the teaser for the film below. I won't spoil it, but I can say that I love it, and not to take your eyes off it until it ends. Enjoy!

For times on where to see Girl on the Third Floor during its world premiere in Austin, check out the film's official SXSW page here.

GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR_SXSW EXCLUSIVE from Snowfort Pictures on Vimeo.

CM PunkGirl on the Third FloorSnowfort PicturesSXSW 2019Travis StevensTrieste Kelly Dunn
