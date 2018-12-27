Tom Green, Udo Kier And Hitler On A Dinosaur! It's The Theatrical Trailer For IRON SKY: THE COMING RACE!

Sometimes in life what you really need are lizard people, a Canadian cult comedian and a genocidal fascist riding a dinosaur. And if that's what you need in your life today, well, we've got you sorted! Yup, it's the theatrical trailer for Iron Sky: The Coming Race! Here's what the creators have to say about it:

“I’m really excited about the release”, says director Timo Vuorensola, who has been working on the film for 6 years straight, after the successful launch of the previous film in 2012. The first Iron Sky was released in over 60 countries worldwide, and became an established cult hit. “The Coming Race is a big and wild ride – now it’s time to see how far we can reach this time!”

The first theatrical rollout begins from the home country Finland (January 16th), followed by Denmark (February 21st), Sweden (February 22nd), Norway (March 3rd) and Germany and Switzerland (March 23 rd) and Austria (March 22nd). The film has also been sold to multiple territories, including UK, China, Korea, Japan, France and Poland - their release schedules are to follow.

“We aim high with the Iron Sky franchise”, says producer Tero Kaukomaa. “The active collaboration with our fanbase makes it possible to build successful film events and strengthen our possibilities to find theatrical distribution partners across the world. US is a very challenging market for theatrical distribution, but we believe it can be achieved with the help of our fans.”

As was the case with the first film, the fanbase collaborated heavily with the production of Iron Sky The Coming Race – by crowdfunding the film and the production company with about 2 million Euros ($2,2 million USD), and by participating in finetuning the script, commenting the rough cut versions and showing up as background extras on the set.

Check out the trailer below!