Eureka Entertainment Announces HUSH...HUSH SWEET CHARLOTTE, LAURA and UNDER THE TREE

Eureka! Entertainment is kicking off 2019 in fine fashion, with the announcement that Robert Aldrich’s Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte, Otto Preminger’s Laura and Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson’s Under the Tree are all coming to Blu-ray in January.
Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte sees golden era screen titans Bette Davis and Joan Crawford clash once again in this loose follow-up to Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? A brooding tale of murder, mayhem and deceit, the film will join the Masters of Cinema series in a dual format Blu-ray/DVD edition on 21 January.
One of the greatest film noirs of all time, Otto Preminger’s Laura also joins the Masters of Cinema series in a new Blu-ray edition on 14 January. Dana Andrews stars as the police detective tasked with investigating the death of ad executive Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney), grilling a rogue’s gallery of slippery suspects amongst Manhattan’s high society elite.
Also released on 14 January, Icelandic satire Under the Tree arrives on the Montage Pictures label in a dual-format Blu-ray/DVD release. From the creative team behind the arthouse hit Rams, Under the Tree tells the story of a man who, facing accusations of adultery by his fiancee, moves back in with his parents, only to become embroiled in a neighbourhood dispute surrounding a beautiful old tree.
It has been a little while since we last checked in with the good people at Eureka, and they have a swathe of enticing releases hitting the shelves between now and the new year. Most notably, an epic boxset of Tsui Hark’s Once Upon a Time in China trilogy, starring Jet Li; Harry Dean Stanton’s elegiac swan song Lucky; Martin Scorsese’s seminal rock doc The Last Waltz and - out today - the fascinating documentary Hitler’s Hollywood.
Released 14 January 2019
BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:
1080p presentation on Blu-ray of both the extended and original theatrical versions of the film | LPCM mono Audio | Optional English SDH subtitles | Audio commentary by composer David Raksin and film professor Jeanine Basinger | Audio commentary by film historian Rudy Behlmer | Laura: The Lux Radio Theater broadcasts – Two radio adaptations of Laura from 1945 [59 mins] and 1954 [57 mins], starring Dana Andrews, Gene Tierney and Vincent Price in the 1945 version, and Gene Tierney and Victor Mature in the 1954 version | Laura: The Screen Guild Theater broadcast – Adaptation of Laura from radio anthology series, The Screen Guild Theater, originally aired in 1945 [30 mins], starring Dana Andrews, Gene Tierney and Clifton Webb | Laura: The Ford Theater broadcast – A further radio adaptation of Laura from 1948, starring Virginia Gilmore and John Larkin | A Tune for Laura: David Raksin Remembers – an archival interview with the renowned composer | The Obsession – an archival featurette on Laura | Deleted Scene | PLUS: A collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by Phil Hoad, alongside a selection of rare archival imagery
Released 14 January 2019
DUAL FORMAT SPECIAL FEATURES:
1080p presentation on Blu-ray, with a progressive encode on the DVD
5.1 audio (DTS-HD MA on the Blu-ray)
Optional English subtitles
Making “Under The Tree” [23 mins] – a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film
Trailer
Released 21 January 2019
DUAL FORMAT SPECIAL FEATURES:
1080p presentation on Blu-ray, with a progressive encode on the DVD | LPCM 2.0 Audio (on Blu-ray) | Optional English SDH subtitles | New and exclusive feature length audio commentary by critic Kat Ellinger | Audio commentary by film historian Glenn Erickson | Hush…Hush, Sweet Joan: The Making of Charlotte [22 mins] | Bruce Dern Remembers [13 mins] | Wizard Work [5 mins] – an archival behind-the-scenes look at the film, narrated by Joseph Cotton | Trailer & TV spots | PLUS: A collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by Lee Gambin, illustrated with archival imagery
Released 3 December 2018
DUAL FORMAT SPECIAL FEATURES:
1080p presentation (on Blu-ray) from a gorgeous high-definition transfer | Presented in the film’s correct aspect ratio of 2.76:1 | LPCM 2.0 Audio | Optional English SDH subtitles | Audio Commentary with Film Historians Lem Dobbs, Julie Kirgo, and Nick Redman | Exclusive new video interview with film historian Sheldon Hall | Original theatrical trailer | PLUS: A collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by Phil Hoad, alongside a selection of rare archival imagery
Released 3 December 2018
DUAL FORMAT SPECIAL FEATURES:
1080p presentation (on Blu-ray) from a new high-definition transfer | Original LPCM mono audio (on Blu-ray) | Optional English SDH subtitles | Archival Interview with director John Schlesinger | Original theatrical trailer | PLUS: A collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film, alongside rare archival imagery
Released 10 December 2018
SPECIAL FEATURES:
Special Limited Edition Box Set | 1080p presentations of all three films, sourced from brand new 4K restorations and making their UK debuts on Blu-ray | Original Cantonese audio tracks | Optional English audio tracks | Optional English subtitles | Once Upon a Time in China and America [100 mins, HD] – the final chapter in the Once Upon a Time in China series presented from a new 2K restoration, with Jet Li making a triumphant return to his most iconic role | New audio commentaries on Once Upon a Time in China I-III by martial-arts cinema authority Mike Leeder and filmmaker Arne Venema | A new video essay by Travis Crawford | Exclusive new video interview with actor Mike Miller [49 mins]| Exclusive new video interview with actor John Wakefield [29 mins]| The Legend of Wong Fei-Hung [48 mins] – a featurette on the legendary folk hero | Archival interview with actor and Shaw Brothers veteran, Yen Shi-kwan [10 mins] | Archival interview with Jet Li [10 mins] | Archival interview with Donnie Yen | Archival Q&A with Jet Li [10 mins] | Archival interview with director Tsui Hark [23 mins] | Archival interview with actor John Wakefield [11 mins] | Making of Once Upon a Time in China and America [25 mins] | Trailers | Box set exclusive – Collector’s booklets featuring new essays on all films by James Oliver
Released 12 November 2018
SPECIAL FEATURES:
1080p presentation on Blu-ray / Progressive encode on the DVD
Optional 5.1 and Stereo audio
Optional English SDH subtitles
Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction – Sophie Huber’s acclaimed 2012 documentary is an impressionistic portrait of the iconic actor, and includes candid scenes with Stanton, David Lynch, Wim Wenders, Kris Kristofferson and Debbie Harry
Interview with director John Carroll Lynch
Interview with writers / producers Logan Sparks and Drago Sumonja
PLUS: A collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by Jason Wood, exclusive behind-the-scenes stills, Headin’ North at 110 per. - A personal memory of Harry Dean Stanton by co-writer Logan Sparks and the transcript of a Q&A with director John Carroll Lynch
Released 12 November 2018
BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:
· Limited Edition Hardbound Case
· 1080p presentation of the film on Blu-ray
· PCM 5.1 Audio
· Optional English SDH subtitles
· Audio Commentary by director Martin Scorsese and Musician Robbie Robertson
· Audio Commentary by “The Band” members Levon Helm and Garth Hudson, journalists Jay Cocks and Greil Marcus, creative consultant Mardik Martin, producers Jonathan Taplin and Steven Prince, Cameraman Michael Chapman, Music Producer John Simon, Irwin Winkler and performers Mavis Staples, Dr. John and Ronnie Hawkins (includes optional subtitles identifying who is talking)
· Revisiting The Last Waltz [22 mins]
· Archival Outtakes
· Stills gallery
· PLUS: A 100-PAGE perfect bound collector’s book including writing on the film by Adam Batty, Greil Marcus and Robbie Robertson; an abundance of extremely rare archival imagery; extensive notes, storyboards and sketches from the film’s production [Limited Edition Exclusive]
Released 5 November 2018
DUAL FORMAT SPECIAL FEATURES:
Option of the original German language version with optional English subtitles OR with English language narration by Udo Kier
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses – Director Rüdiger Suchsland’s 2014 documentary on the social and cultural impact of German Cinema during the Weimar Republic (1918-1933)
