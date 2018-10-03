THE MANDALORIAN: Jon Favreau Reveals Details on His STAR WARS Show

Jon Favreau just revealed some details about his upcoming Star Wars show he is creating for Disney's streaming service. By way of his Instagram account he revealed that the show will be called The Mandalorian and will take place in the SWU timeline between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic," Favreau shared in an post on his verified "After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe.is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic," Favreau shared in an post on his verified Instagram account

Disney's streaming service is set to launch late 2019 so we have some time to wait until this and other new Star Wars shows debut. In the meantime fans will speculate whether Favreau's central character will actually be a true Mandalorian, not like those Fett imposters. And, if he was a true Mandalorian, what segregated him from his people all the way to the outer reaches of the galaxy. Oooh, the mystery of it all.