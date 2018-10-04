THE MANDALORIAN: First Image Released. Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi And More to Direct Episodes

Last night Jon Favreau released some details about his upcoming Star Wars TV series, the first live action series for the franchise called The Mandalorian. Just moments ago the first image from the series was released of the titular character, the Mandalorian. There they are to the left, definitely looking Mandarlorian-like.
Favreau will write and executive produce the series for Disney's new streaming service coming up in 2019. Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni (Clone Wars and Rebels animated series) will direct the first episode then hand over the reigns of other episodes for other directors while he joins the executive producing branch. So far it is a very impressive and inclusive list of talent.
Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurrasic World) lead the charge for the ladies. Kiwi Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Dope's Rick Famuyiwa were also among the first directors to be announced.
Production on the first Star Wars live-action streaming series has begun! After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
The series will be written and executive produced by Emmy-nominated producer and actor Jon Favreau, as previously announced, with Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) directing the first episode. Additional episodic directors include Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). It will be executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for updates.