THE MANDALORIAN: First Image Released. Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi And More to Direct Episodes

Last night Jon Favreau released some details about his upcoming Star Wars TV series, the first live action series for the franchise called The Mandalorian. Just moments ago the first image from the series was released of the titular character, the Mandalorian. There they are to the left, definitely looking Mandarlorian-like.

Favreau will write and executive produce the series for Disney's new streaming service coming up in 2019. Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni (Clone Wars and Rebels animated series) will direct the first episode then hand over the reigns of other episodes for other directors while he joins the executive producing branch. So far it is a very impressive and inclusive list of talent.

Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurrasic World) lead the charge for the ladies. Kiwi Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Dope's Rick Famuyiwa were also among the first directors to be announced.