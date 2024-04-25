DANCING VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINS Interview: Kimo Stamboel And Their New Supernatural Thriller

Kimo Stamboel's latest supernatural chiller, Dancing Village: The Curse Begins, opens in U.S. cinemas tomorrow, April 26th, from Lionsgate Pictures.

Despite having written about and supported Stamboel throughout their career, ever since their debut feature film Macabre, I've never truly spoken with the director. Until now. Through the wonder of technology no times zones, no geological challenges such at hemispheres and different continants got in our way this week as we sat down with them to talk about the new flick.

Watch as we go through a bit of background on the true story claims that the film makes. We explore a bit into the enigma that is one of the film's writers SimpleMan. Stamboel also shot the first SouthEast Asian film for Imax so we asked about that. Watch as I dazzle Kimo with my correct pronunciation of the demon's name, Badarawuhi, all the time fighting the urge to yell out Badara-WOOO-Heee! And why do they keep going back to the horror genre? Find out below.

Photo credit Lionsgate

Our thanks to director Todd Freeman for editing our virtual conversation for presentation.