Have Your Say: Depictions Of The Afterlife

Last week I reviewed Yamazaki Takashi's new fantasy Destiny, The Tale of Kamakura
, a film virtually crammed with ghosts, yokai, and Gods. I liked it a lot, stating in my review
that the film "borders on being dangerously sentimental and saccharine, but in the end conjures up enough thrills, charms and wit to fall just on the right side of 'sweet'. "
But during the film we catch glimpses of some sort of afterlife, where the dead characters go, and it is a jawdroppingly beautiful environment. And that made me wonder about depictions of life-after-death in cinema...
There are many films which show a version of heaven, of hell, or some other place where dead people move on to. Which film has, in your opinion, the best or most impressive depiction of the afterlife? Was it a delightful heaven or a horrific hell? What makes it your favorite?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!
