ABRAKADABRA: Official Trailer For The Onetti Brothers' Final Giallo Film

We were wondering when we were going to be able to see Abrakadabra, the final Giallo film from the Brothers Onetti, Nicolas and Luciano, and we got our answer today. Abrakadabra will have its World Premiere at Sitges in October. Lucky bastards.

To hold the rest of us over until the film makes its way through the festival circuit the brothers passed along the official trailer for their new film. It is possibly NSFW, they have hidden the more sensual shots in their framing but their is a flash of some nudity there.

Some of the things you notice, and if you didn't the brothers remind you at the end, is that the music and film coloring we done by Luciano, and they are amazing. The footage is as warm as the blood that flows from the victims' veins, we really like what we see and hear so far. The music is siesmic and loud, with quiet 70s percussion in the background.

As quickly cut as the trailer is the brothers appear to have pulled no stops in creativity with the camera either. Dizzying spins and kaleidoscopes, from close ups to wide angles, pans, zooms and extreme angles abound in this two minute spot.

I did not miss the Morbido poster on the wall of Lorenzo's dressing room either, Onettis.

Have a look for yourself below.