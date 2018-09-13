ABRAKADABRA: Official Trailer For The Onetti Brothers' Final Giallo Film

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Festival Reviews International Reviews All Reviews Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
The film “Abrakadabra”, directed by brothers Luciano and Nicolás Onetti, will make its world premiere at the upcoming SITGES Film Festival in October where it will compete in the “Panorama Fantàstic” and “Blood Window” categories."Abrakadabra" was one of seven films selected to participate in the "Upcoming Fantastic Films" section at CANNES Film Festival this year."Abrakadabra" is the fourth film by the Onetti brothers and closes the "Giallo" trilogy that began with "Sonno Profondo" (2013) and "Francesca" (2015). They also directed “What the Waters Left Behind” (2017)."Dante, The Great", a prestigious magician, accidentally dies during a risky magic trick. Thirty-five years later his son Lorenzo, also a magician, presents a magic show in one of the most important theaters in the city. From then on, a series of murders will begin to take place and will attempt to incriminate him. Lorenzo must discover who and why seeks to involve him before it is too late...“Abrakadabra” stars Germán Baudino (“What the Waters Left Behind”, “2/11 Day of the Dead”) with María Eugenia Rigón (“Deadpoint”). It also stars Clara Kovacic (“I am So, Tita from Buenos Aires”, “Jasmine”), Ivi Brickell (“Until it happens”, “Parasomnia”), Gustavo D´Alessandro (“Francesca”), Raúl Gederlini (“Francesca”) and Pablo Vilela (“Giants of Mexico”).