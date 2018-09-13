Toronto Film Festival Coverage Festival Reviews International Reviews All Reviews Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

ABRAKADABRA: Official Trailer For The Onetti Brothers' Final Giallo Film

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We were wondering when we were going to be able to see Abrakadabra, the final Giallo film from the Brothers Onetti, Nicolas and Luciano, and we got our answer today. Abrakadabra will have its World Premiere at Sitges in October. Lucky bastards. 
 
To hold the rest of us over until the film makes its way through the festival circuit the brothers passed along the official trailer for their new film. It is possibly NSFW, they have hidden the more sensual shots in their framing but their is a flash of some nudity there. 
 
Some of the things you notice, and if you didn't the brothers remind you at the end, is that the music and film coloring we done by Luciano, and they are amazing. The footage is as warm as the blood that flows from the victims' veins,  we really like what we see and hear so far. The music is siesmic and loud, with quiet 70s percussion in the background. 
 
As quickly cut as the trailer is the brothers appear to have pulled no stops in creativity with the camera either. Dizzying spins and kaleidoscopes, from close ups to wide angles, pans, zooms and extreme angles abound in this two minute spot. 
 
I did not miss the Morbido poster on the wall of Lorenzo's dressing room either, Onettis. 
 
Have a look for yourself below. 
 
The film “Abrakadabra”, directed by brothers Luciano and Nicolás Onetti, will make its world premiere at the upcoming SITGES Film Festival in October where it will compete in the “Panorama Fantàstic” and “Blood Window” categories.
 
"Abrakadabra" was one of seven films selected to participate in the "Upcoming Fantastic Films" section at CANNES Film Festival this year. 
 
"Abrakadabra" is the fourth film by the Onetti brothers and closes the "Giallo" trilogy that began with "Sonno Profondo" (2013) and "Francesca" (2015). They also directed “What the Waters Left Behind” (2017).
 
"Dante, The Great", a prestigious magician, accidentally dies during a risky magic trick. Thirty-five years later his son Lorenzo, also a magician, presents a magic show in one of the most important theaters in the city. From then on, a series of murders will begin to take place and will attempt to incriminate him. Lorenzo must discover who and why seeks to involve him before it is too late...
 
Abrakadabra” stars Germán Baudino (“What the Waters Left Behind”, “2/11 Day of the Dead”) with María Eugenia Rigón (“Deadpoint”). It also stars Clara Kovacic (“I am So, Tita from Buenos Aires”, “Jasmine”), Ivi Brickell (“Until it happens”, “Parasomnia”), Gustavo D´Alessandro (“Francesca”), Raúl Gederlini (“Francesca”) and Pablo Vilela (“Giants of Mexico”).
 
