SUSPIRIA To Open Sitges Festival, Tilda Swinton to Receive Award

The long-awaited remake of the classic horror film, Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria will open the Sitges Festival this coming October. In addition, star Tilda Swinton will receive the Grand Honorary Award.

I think only a filmmaker such as Guadagnino could be trusted with such a beloved property as this iconic story. His films such as I am Love, A Bigger Splash, and Call Me By Your Name might not at first glance seem to be in the fantastical realm, but those elements are there if you look, and he has a definite queer-horror eye in his approach to filmmaking. And Swinton is no stranger to the fantastic, with films such as Orlando, Constantine, Only Lovers Left Alive, and Snowpiercer on her filmography, to name a few.

A new, long trailer was released a few days ago, posted last week and again below. I will certainly be in the proverbial front row when this screens at my favourite festival.