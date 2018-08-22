Fantastic Fest 2018: Prepare Yourself For The Terror of TUMBBAD With This New Teaser

Just announced today as part of the amazing second wave of Fantastic Fest 2018's lineup is the long in production Indian horror film, Tumbbad.

The film has had a long seven-year journey to the big screen that has involved a couple of major crew changes and at least two directors, finally makes its U.S. debut at the annual genre festival in Austin this September.

While it's difficult to talk about Tumbbad without giving away too much, I did my best to give the flavor of the film in my write-up for the Fantastic Fest program guide:

In the rural village of Tumbbad, a decaying castle hides an immeasurable ancestral fortune guarded by something ancient, sinister, and monstrous. Vinayak thinks he can control it, but how long will it be until his own greed destroys everything he’s built?

Indian distributor Eros released the first teaser of the film yesterday, sadly without subtitles, but it does manage to convey the tone of the piece pretty accurately. Check it out below, and prepare yourself for the terror of Tumbbad.