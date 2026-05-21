VICTORIAN PSYCHO Official Teaser: Maika Monroe is Devilishly Delightful in First Look

Zachary Wigon's period slasher, Victorian Psycho, premiered at Cannes today and the official teaser has been released by its U.S. distributor Bleeker Street. In it, one of horror's leading ladies Maika Monroe stars as a governess in 19th century England whose arrival at an estate summons death and mayhem.

In 1858, an eccentric young governess, Winifred Notty, arrives at the remote gothic manor Ensor House. As Winifred assimilates, staff begin to inexplicably disappear, and the owners wonder if something is amiss about this new governess.

Victorian Psycho is based on Virginia Feito’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Both the filmmaking and Monroe’s deliciously gung-ho performance ... lean into the madness with glee. There’s lashings of blood, but the real chills come from the way in which Winifred’s fracturing psyche manifests itself physically; her jerky walk, her uncanny grin, her propensity to stare at people while they sleep. ScreenDaily Victorian Psycho” worth your while. She gives a performance that’s right up there with Mia Goth in “Pearl” while also building a uniquely unsettling creation all her own. This change of script for Monroe on its own makes “” worth your while. She gives a performance that’s right up there with Mia Goth in “” while also building a uniquely unsettling creation all her own. TheWrap

Bleecker Street has set a release date of September 25th.