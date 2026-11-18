Ever since Stranger Things exploded in popularity all the way back in 2016, kids in movies aren’t allowed to just be kids and have adventures anymore; there always has to be some sort of monster or interdimensional demon lurking about. And if it’s all 80s-coded, even better.

At first glance, Zach Passero’s The Weird Kidz is just another riff on the formula, but there’s a bit more going on here.

Our trio of protagonists are Dug (voiced by Tess Passero), the insecure, chubby one; Fatt (Brian Ceely), the wannabe adult who carries a BB gun and is nearly always with a cigar in his mouth; and Mel (Glenn Bolton), whose characterization is basically looking after his dog and really wanting to see some boobs. All three are on a camping trip with Dug’s brother Wyatt (Ellar Coltrane, who went from the adorable kid in Boyhood to voicing a douchebag older sibling; is there any other kind in these movies?) and his girlfriend Mary (Sydney Wharton). They hear of a local urban legend known as the Night Child, and so far, so good, so formula.

At first, these are your typical teen hijinks about sex and four-letter words; Mel’s initial dialogue seems to mostly consist of saying “boobs”, and you’d lose a drinking game after five minutes if you took a shot every time Wyatt uses the word “scrote”. But once they arrive at the campsite and the Night Child appears, things quickly turn dark. It’s right around the time one character starts hallucinating and another one gets their arm ripped off.

Weird Kidz now becomes a sort-of monster movie which involves a sinister cult, and veers a lot more towards being a grotesque, gory horror film. The fact that it’s animated tempers this somewhat, and it’s the animation style that will make or break this for several viewers. Because while there’s a lot of 80s nostalgia – Stranger Things or movies like The Monster Squad – this also harkens back to the early 00s and its simple Flash animation videos. It’s jerky, stilted and takes a while in getting used to.

It does grow on you and has a unique, DIY cham of its own – especially since this is almost a one-man show; Passero spent nearly a decade working on this fun little throwback and apparently built the whole thing from the ground up, eventually receiving the backing of genre stalwart Lucky McKee as one of the producers, which explains his frequent collaborators Angela Bettis and Sean Bridgers popping up in supporting roles as a menacing gas station attendant and a laidback sheriff, respectively.

There’s a clear attempt to make this more than just an 80s-styled kids-on-an-adventure throwback; there’s the sibling bond between Dug and Wyatt, the “lost causes” in their family, a surprising little bit of development amidst all the blood, guts and dick jokes. And that’s where the limitations of this crude animation style come up and emotional stakes are muted.

The potential is there, though, so if anyone is willing to pony up some cash (and the services of some decent FX houses) for Zach Passero to do this in live action, they could come up with a fun, winning Stranger Things-style throwback.

The Weird Kidz is currently available on BloodStream and on the Letterboxd Video Store.