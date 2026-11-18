Most of us have likely lost someone we cared about, and have hit that 'bargaining' moment where we think of crazy ideas to get them back. Sometimes there is nothing to be done, but that is not the time for dangerous experiments. No one told that to the protagonist of Bridged, a new sci fi drama, directed by Henry Quilici, and starring actress/musician Rainey Qualley, Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), and Bart Edwards (The Witcher).

When surgical chief resident Dr. Philip Laverni (Edwards) learns that his ex-girlfriend (Qualley) has been declared brain-dead, he is unable to accept the finality of her condition. Driven by guilt, Philip secretly begins an unapproved medical experiment based on his own Bridging Theory, a direct blood connection between two bodies. As the experiment continues, Philip begins to suffer dangerous physical and psychological side effects, threatening his career, health, & grip on reality.

Persimmon are releasing the film on VOD beginning December 3rd. Check out the trailer below.