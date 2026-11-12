International Documentary Festival Amsterdam 2026 Exclusive: THE MESSAGE Teaser Premiere

“We have visitors.”

For filmmaker Guylaine Maroist, a nuclear scientist’s remark became the starting point for a ten-year investigation. The exclusive teaser for The Message debuts here ahead of the documentary’s world premiere in the Frontlight section of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam on November 17.

Maroist’s search begins in Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard, a Canadian mountain village where dozens of residents have reported seeing the same thing: a triangular object moving silently through the sky. Their accounts send her looking for answers well beyond the village. According to IDFA’s description, the investigation takes her around the world to speak with scientists, military experts, and politicians. Sociologists introduce another possibility: confirmation bias. The question of what people have witnessed becomes entangled with what they already believe.

Official synopsis: In the snow-laden Laurentian Mountains of Quebec, citizens are shaken by sightings of vast, dark triangular craft gliding silently through the night sky. With nuance and relentless curiosity, filmmaker Guylaine Maroist sets out to investigate their stories, only to discover that the mystery extends far beyond this isolated landscape.

Watch our exclusive teaser premiere below.