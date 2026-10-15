THE BEEKEEPER 2 Official Trailer (Red Band Edition): Jason Statham Teams up With Action Master Timo Tjahjanto For Ultra-Violent Sequel

Adam Clay is back and he must fight the group that made him the deadly killer that he is, the Beekeepers. Jason Statham returns in the sequel to the 2024 hit, this time with one of our favorite intenational masters of mayhem, Timo Tjahjanto, at the helm.

Jason Statham is back as Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2. Pulled back into the fight when the Beekeeper organization goes rogue and sets its sights on controlling the government, Clay must take on the very group that made him.

A red band version of the trailer came out today. Check it out below. It is the exact amount of pospostorous action that we'd expect from a Statham led movie, with the flourishes of ultra-violence that someone like Tjahjanto brings to every project they are behind.

Looks like fun.