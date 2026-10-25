Fund This: A SHINY NEW WORLD Feature Film!
This was the idea behind Jan van Gorkum's Dutch horror comedy short Shiny New World from five years ago. Basically a recruitment video for a "demon-summoning-aftermath cleaning company", it showed a day in the life of Barry, one of the senior cleaners. You also got to see some very impressive creature effects due to make up wizard Stephan Vos. The short played at over 80 festivals and won several prizes, including audience awards. The good news is: it's freely available, English-friendly subbed, on Vimeo and YouTube. In fact, you can watch it below: we embedded it in the article.
The even better news is: a feature-length version is planned. Cleaner Barry is about to go through some things, including being blamed for an accidental death, and to clear his name he needs to prevent an evil plan by a disturbed demon to raise hell on Earth. Sounds like fun!
This feature version has been financed for 95% already, and you can be part of it.
Normally I would call an article like the one here "Crowdfund this!", but this isn't exactly crowdfunding. The step-in point, the lowest amount you can participate for, is 5000 Euro which is 5602 USD as I write this. Producer Make Way Film (of Heresy/ Witte Wieven, The Revelation and Exhibit 8 fame) is asking for serious investors. Participants will receive restitution of their amount with 10% added as award, with preference (meaning these participants will be the first to recoup the money). Possibilities for branding and product placement exist. And there are goodies like free tickets to the première in the Netherlands, behind-the-scenes visits, special mention in the credits... things like that.
The details can be found on the investment page at Eurogroei.nu. The page is in Dutch, but for English-language information you can contact Make Way Film or Eurogroei directly by email.
Again, normally this is the point where I yell "CROWDFUND THIS!", but yeah, at that level this isn't exactly crowdfunding. I love the short and many of Make Way Film's titles, so I really hope enough people help fund this!
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