DEADBOLT: Saban Films Drops Trailer for Home-Invasion Thriller Ahead of November 13 Release

Saban Films just dropped the trailer for Deadbolt, a home-invasion thriller directed by Zac Coleman. The 76-minute film hits VOD and Digital on November 13, 2026.

The story follows Anne Harrington (played by Callie Deering), who is weighing a run for Congress. She comes home and notices a door is cracked open—one she is certain she locked. Within minutes, she realizes she is trapped in the dark with two violent predators and has to outsmart them to survive the night.

You can look for it on on-demand platforms starting Friday, November 13.