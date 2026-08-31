Opening This Week: ONSLAUGHT, BY ANY MEANS, FALL 2: DEADPOINT

This week, the Venice International Film Festival begins on Wednesday, and the Telluride Film Festival begins on Friday.

For those of us who are not able to travel to Italy or to Colorado, however, a lovely variety of genre films are opening in North American movie theaters this week.

First, we have Adria Arjona starring in an action thriller from Adam Wingard, who certainly knows his way around bullets and bombs.

Next, we have Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Wahlberg as an FBI agent and a mobster in what is sure to be a highly-charged action picture.

Our third wide release is a sequel to a film that enjoyed thrilling word of mouth reactions -- mostly, mouths were open and jaws were dropping -- only this time, the action shifts to Thailand.

In limited release, the choices are no less varied, led by an odd-looking, quite intriguing indie film that I am not quite sure how else to describe; an animated film from Japan that looks to upend expectations; another very dark fable -- we can't get enough of those; and a very popular Chinese drama that is hitting our North American shores.

Can't wait! Read on for the details of what to expect; we hope to have reviews of most of the films listed below, as well as (perhaps) one or two more this week.

Onslaught

The film opens Friday, September 4, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films.

Now that he has completed two massive monster epics, director Adam Wingard aims to focus his fire on human-scaled action entertainment, though still on a large scale. The cast is led by Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Michael Biehn, and Rebecca Hall. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter."

By Any Means

The film opens Friday, September 4, only in movie theaters, via Paramount Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead role gives hope, as does the presence of Nicole Bahairie, David Straithern, and Giancarlo Esposito in supporting roles, as well as director Elegance Bratton (The Inspection, 2022). My major reservation in advance of seeing the film is Mark Wahlberg, but perhaps his 'wild card' style of acting will fit the role this time? Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "Inspired by a true story, a young Black FBI agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is sent into 1960s Mississippi to investigate a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders. Forced to work alongside notorious mafia hitman Greg Scarpa (Mark Wahlberg), he finds himself pulled into a deadly hunt where justice and vengeance begin to blur.

"When the system is broken, two men divided by everything agree on one thing: the law has limits. They don't."

Fall 2: Deadpoint

The film opens Wednesday, September 2, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Acrophobia ran rampant across the nation after the release of the original film. What more anxieties can the filmmakers unleash? How about "the most dangerous trail in Thailand"? How much do you need "closure"? Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "After losing her fearless sister Hunter, a deeply damaged Jax sets out on a dangerous climb with Hunter's old friend to honor her memory. As they tightrope walk the perilous planks of Mount Kwan, a terrifying rockslide leaves them stranded 5,000 feet above ground. In the face of vertigo-inducing sequences, dark truths, and cruel twists, Jax must confront her deepest fears head-on to fight for survival and closure."

Chronovisor

The film opens Friday, September 4, only in movie theaters, via Grasshopper Film.

A film by Jack Auen & Kevin Walke. This looks wonderfully odd and different. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "While writing a monograph on historical theories of memory, Béatrice (Anne-Laure Sellier), a respected academic, becomes beguiled by the allegedly true story of the Chronovisor, an occult device said to reproduce visuals from any point in history on a TV screen. Her obsession with the mysterious machine drags her from her Upper East Side apartment through the depths of New York City's hidden libraries, to the edge of a breakthrough."

Cocoon: One Summer of Girlhood

The film opens Friday, September 4, only in movie theaters, via GKids Films.

The trailer looks fabulous. I'm firmly in the 'can't wait to see it' camp. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "San and Mayu attend an all-girls school on a warm and tranquil island. When war reaches their shores, they are ordered to help nurse the wounded in a military hospital hidden away in a cave. Amidst escalating death and brutality, the friends struggle to find solace in their fragile lives.

"Based on the manga by Machiko Kyo, cocoon - One Summer of Girlhood is the debut feature from Yukimitsu Ina and animation studio SASAYURI, founded by former Studio Ghibli animator Hitomi Tateno. The project brings together legendary veteran animators like Akihiko Yamashita and Shinji Otsuka, known for their work on Princess Mononoke and The Boy and the Heron, with a new, young generation of animating talent. Featuring a stirring score from kensuke ushio (A Silent Voice, Chainsaw Man), the film is a devastating yet beautiful plea for peace."

Ever After

The film opens Friday, September 4, only in movie theaters, via Level 33 Entertainment.

Michael Berryman, Kane Hodder, and Malcolm McDowell star in a horror thriller with a lotta masks and a lotta blood.

Official synopsis: "When a group of girlfriends head to a remote forest lodge for a bachelorette party, the fun quickly turns into terror as they discover the forest is home to bloodthirsty lunatics who perceive themselves to be characters from classic fairy tales. As the lines between fantasy and reality blur, survival becomes the girls' only goal."

Dear You

The film opens Friday, September 4, only in movie theaters, via Well Go USA.

Directed by Lan Hongchun, the film stars Li Sitong, Wang Yantong, Wu Shaoqing, Zheng Runqi, Wang Xiaohui, and Fang Peisong.

Official synopsis: "A debt-ridden grandson travels to Thailand to find the grandfather he believes abandoned their family, hoping the man behind years of qiaopi letters and remittances can help pay his debts. Instead, he uncovers a lifelong act of love and sacrifice. Inspired by overseas Chinese traditions, Dear You has become a breakout success, touching global audiences with its story of family and devotion."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

