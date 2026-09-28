Chilliwack Independent Film Festival 2026: Indie Fest Announces Lineup And Partnership With CREEP's Mark Duplass

Everyone who grew up in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia has spent time in Chilliwack.

Not just the name of an iconic Canadian rock band in the 70s and 80s, and more than an outdoor recreational haven, the city has hosted an independent cinema festival for the past nine years and will celebrate year ten next month.

And whomever runs the gig has some serious pull.

Filmmaker and star of the Creep films and series, Mark Duplass, has partnered with the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival as an industry mentor for the New Wave Collective, a grant and mentorship initiative for micro-budget feature films. To mark the announcement, the festival is hosting a pop-up screening of Creep 2 at a secret location. The film stars Duplass, and the event will feature a live Q&A with director Patrick Brice to discuss the found-footage horror project.

Of other interest to our readers in the area will be the screenings of Wicker and Nirvana the Band The Show The Movie.

CHILLIWACK INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 10TH ANNIVERSARY LINEUP, FEATURING 110 FILMS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Five-day celebration of independent cinema returns October 21–25, with the inaugural New Wave Collective winners — mentored by independent filmmaking icon Mark Duplass — to be announced at CIFF’s closing ceremony

This year's edition includes 16 World Premieres and 14 Canadian Premieres.

The Chilliwack Independent Film Festival (CIFF) has announced the full lineup for its milestone 10th anniversary edition, bringing 110 films from around the world to Chilliwack, British Columbia, from October 21–25, 2026.

The five-day festival will feature an international program of feature films, documentaries and short films, alongside filmmaker Q&As, industry programming, networking events and opportunities for audiences to connect directly with the people behind the films.

NEW WAVE COLLECTIVE WINNERS ANNOUNCED

This year’s festival will also mark the beginning of something new for Canadian independent filmmaking. At the festival’s closing award ceremony, CIFF will announce the inaugural recipients of the New Wave Collective, a new feature-film grant and mentorship initiative designed to help Canadian filmmakers make true micro-budget feature films.

Among the mentors attached to the inaugural program is one of independent cinema’s most recognizable voices: Mark Duplass (Backrooms, Creep, Creep 2, The Morning Show).

Created by CIFF, the New Wave Collective is a new Canadian filmmaker grant and mentorship program focused on the creation of true micro-budget feature films.

The inaugural program will provide selected filmmakers with:

$10,000 in cash

$10,000 in in-kind camera equipment, provided by Keslow Camera and Sunbelt Rentals

Development and production mentorship by industry professionals including Mark Duplass, Patrick Brice (director of Creep) and Graham Fortin (co-editor of Longlegs).

Meetings with Canadian distributors Elevation Pictures and Game Theory Films

A pathway toward exhibition of the completed film at CIFF’s 11th edition.

The filmmakers retain ownership of their completed films, with the goal of giving creators the resources and support necessary to take an original feature project from script to screen.

PITCH SESSIONS RETURNS

CIFF's filmmaker-development programming will also include its Pitch Sessions, a program designed to support Canadian filmmakers developing their first feature films.

Ten finalists will participate in a pitch-development cohort before presenting their projects live during the festival.

The winning project will receive $2,500 in cash and become CIFF's Telefilm Talent to Watch nominee, providing the opportunity to apply to Telefilm Canada's program for up to $250,000 in funding toward a first feature film.

The live pitch competition will take place during the festival, with the winner announced at CIFF's closing ceremony.

MORE THAN A FILM FESTIVAL

While screenings remain at the heart of CIFF, the festival's 10th anniversary edition will also feature industry sessions, filmmaker events, workshops, networking opportunities and conversations designed to connect emerging filmmakers with audiences and industry professionals.

The festival will take place across Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack, CoWork Chilliwack and The Grand Hall, creating a festival footprint throughout the city.

The festival will culminate in its annual awards ceremony at The Grand Hall, where CIFF will recognize filmmakers across more than 15 categories, including Best of Fest, Best Feature Film, Best Live Action Short, Best Documentary, Best Director, Best Performance, Best Cinematography, Best of BC, Best Animated Short, Best Script, Best Score, Best Editing, Best Student Film and Best Fraser Valley Film.

10 YEARS OF INDEPENDENT CINEMA IN CHILLIWACK

Founded by Festival Director and Founder Taras Demian Groves, CIFF has grown into a Canadian Screen Award qualifying festival focused on bringing independent filmmakers and audiences together in the Fraser Valley.

The 10th anniversary edition continues that mission while expanding CIFF's role in filmmaker development through initiatives such as the New Wave Collective and Pitch Sessions.

The festival's 10th anniversary lineup includes:

OPENING NIGHT: FRASER VALLEY FILMS

(Shorts Program)

Wednesday, October 21 — 6:30 PM

6 x World Premieres

CIFF opens its 10th anniversary edition with a special showcase dedicated to filmmakers from the Fraser Valley.

The Opening Night: Fraser Valley Films program brings together a selection of short films from the region, highlighting the filmmakers and stories being created in CIFF's own backyard.

ONE MORE SONG: A TRACTORGREASE DOCUMENTARY

Thursday, October 22 — 6:00 PM

World Premiere

One More Song: A Tractorgrease Documentary is a Fraser Valley documentary feature examining the story behind Tractorgrease and the people and music surrounding it.

ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT: 10 YEARS OF CIFF

(Shorts Program)

Thursday, October 22 — 6:30 PM

2 x World Premieres

To mark a decade of CIFF, the festival looks back through its history with Alumni Spotlight: 10 Years of CIFF, a special short-film program celebrating filmmakers who have been part of the festival's journey.

WICKER

Thursday, October 22 — 9:00 PM

Fraser Valley Premiere

CIFF's Thursday night feature presentation is Wicker.

5 MINUTE SHORT FILMS

(Shorts Program)

Friday, October 23 — 1:00 PM

BC + Fraser Valley Premieres

A short-film program dedicated to films that prove filmmakers can tell a complete story in five minutes or less.

DOUBLE EXPOSURE: BC SPOTLIGHT

(Shorts Program)

Friday, October 23 — 3:30 PM

2 x World Premieres, 1 x Canadian Premiere

CIFF shines a spotlight on filmmakers from British Columbia with Double Exposure: BC Spotlight, a curated short-film program showcasing the range of independent filmmaking happening throughout the province.

MIHNEA

Friday, October 23 — 6:00 PM

BC Premiere

A Romanian-Canadian only child navigates his final year of university under the strain of his authoritarian father..

CREEP 2: SPECIAL SCREENING WITH DIRECTOR PATRICK BRICE

Friday, October 23 — 6:30 PM

Secret Location

CIFF will present a special screening of Creep 2 featuring an in-person Q&A with director Patrick Brice.

The screening is part of CIFF's filmmaker-focused programming and provides festival audiences with an opportunity to hear directly from the filmmaker behind one of independent horror's most distinctive films.

The screening takes place at a secret location, with details provided to ticket holders.

DATE NIGHT FILMS

(Shorts Program)

Friday, October 23 — 8:30 PM

1 x Canadian Premiere

Friday night concludes at the cinema with Date Night Films, a collection of short films selected for an evening of independent storytelling.

NEXT WAVE: FIRST TIME FILMMAKERS

(Shorts Program)

Saturday, October 24 — 1:00 PM

2 x World Premieres, 1 x Canadian Premiere

CIFF continues its focus on emerging filmmakers with Next Wave: First Time Filmmakers, a showcase of short films from directors at the beginning of their feature-film journeys.

KEEP THE CAMERA RUNNING

(Shorts Program)

Saturday, October 24 — 2:30 PM

1 x World Premiere, 3 x Canadian Premieres

Keep the Camera Running brings together another selection of independent short films.

SEND THE RAIN

Saturday, October 24 — 3:30 PM

Fraser Valley Premiere

The Fraser Valley feature Send the Rain screens Saturday afternoon as part of CIFF's commitment to showcasing local filmmakers alongside its international program.

DOCUMENTARY FILMS

(Shorts Program)

Saturday, October 24 — 5:30 PM

1 x Canada Premiere

A collection of documentary shorts exploring real people, places and stories.

NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE — IN-PERSON Q&A

Saturday, October 24 — 6:00 PM

One of the festival's major Saturday night events will be a special screening of Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie followed by an in-person Q&A with Jay McCarrol and Jared Raab.

The screening gives CIFF audiences an opportunity to experience the feature on the big screen and hear directly from the filmmakers about bringing the cult comedy series to feature.

HORROR SHORT FILMS

(Shorts Program)

Saturday, October 24 — 8:30 PM

1 x World Premiere

CIFF turns the lights down for a late-night selection of Horror Short Films, bringing together independent filmmakers working across horror and genre cinema.

THE DEBUT

Saturday, October 24 — 9:00 PM

Fraser Valley Premiere

Saturday night concludes with The Debut, a feature presentation celebrating new voices in independent filmmaking.

THE PROFESSIONAL

Sunday, October 25 — 12:30 PM

World Premiere

The Fraser Valley feature The Professional screens Sunday afternoon.

STUDENT FILM SHOWCASE

(Shorts Program)

Sunday, October 25 — 1:00 PM

1 x World Premiere, 1 x Canadian Premiere

CIFF's annual Student Film Showcase highlights emerging filmmakers and the next generation of independent cinema.

CANADIAN MADE FILMS

(Shorts Program)

Sunday, October 25 — 3:30 PM

BC + Fraser Valley Premieres

The Canadian Made Films program celebrates independent filmmakers from across Canada with a collection of Canadian short films and documentary shorts.

FATHERLAND

Sunday, October 25 — 4:00 PM

Fraser Valley Premiere

Fatherland screens Sunday afternoon as part of CIFF's feature-film program.

IN ALASKA

Sunday, October 25 — 6:00 PM

Fraser Valley Premiere

In Alaska screens Sunday evening.

THE ASCENT

Sunday, October 25 — 6:30 PM

Canadian Premiere

The Ascent brings documentary filmmaking to the Sunday evening program.

ACADEMY AWARD WINNING FILMS

(Shorts Program)

Sunday, October 25 — 9:00 PM

BC Premieres

The festival closes its screening program with Academy Award Winning Films, a special presentation of Oscar-winning short and documentary films