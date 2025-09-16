APPOFENIACS Teaser: AI Horror/Thriller to Have North American Premiere at Fantastic Fest

apophenia /a-pa-'fe-ne-a/ noun: 1. The tendency to perceive a connection or meaningful pattern between unrelated or random things 2. Confirmation bias 3. Paranoia deepfake /'dep'fak/ noun: A video of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else

Chris Marrs Piliero's narrative feature film debut, Appofeniacs, will have its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest soon. The first teaser has been sent out today. Check it out, down below.

Two names that immediately stick out are Sean Gunn and Jermaine Fowler. Gunn is, of course, from the Family of Gunn and a bona fide genre talent. Fowler continues to pop up in the most interesting places along the genre spectrum, adding depth to their docket.

We caught wind of this one after its debut at FrightFest not too long ago. Some online reactions from folks we know were positively buzzing about it. Keep an eye out for it, Fantastic Fest attendees.

APPOFENIACS, marks the feature debut of Chris Marrs Piliero, best known for his bold, stylized music video work and starring Sean Gunn, Jermaine Fowler, Aaron Holliday, Michael Abbott Jr, Simran Jehani, Amogh Kapoor, Will Brandt, Paige Searcy, and Harley Bronwyn. In APPOFENIACS, follow a group of individuals descends into blood-soaked paranoia as AI deepfakes blurs the line between truth and illusion.

Director's Statement