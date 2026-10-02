THE HOLIDAY HITMAN Official Trailer: He's Making a List, A Hit List. Ho, Ho, H- ... I'll See Myself Out

Normally, I would want nothing to do with anything yuletide themed while in the midst of spooky season. It's bad enough tinsle is already on shelves next to the halloween candy in the local shops. But we suppose in the nature of the movie business like Sban Films is you already have to think ahead to the next holiday season.

They are releasing Bradly Stryker's Christmas action movie, The Holiday Hitman, on Digital and On Demand on November 3rd. The official trailer has been released. You can check it out, down below.

Hank Carter, a highly skilled hitman, has one last chance to save his marriage. Determined to give his family the perfect Christmas at a luxurious lake mansion, Hank tries to hide his dangerous profession. But when a bounty is placed on his head, waves of holiday-themed hitmen descend on the mansion, and Hank must fend them off using every Christmas decoration in sight, all while keeping his family in the dark.

The Holiday Hitman stars Nick Sagar, Montana Manning, Gabriela Ochoa Perez, Ricky Norwood, Florence Hall, Eloise Lovell Anderson, Mark Fleischmann, Vas Blackwood, Georgia Curtis, Tim Cullingworth-Hudson with Adam Korson and Julio Cesar Cedillo.