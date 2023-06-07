STAR WARS: AHSOKA: Disney+ Announces Premiere Date And More
August. Star Wars: Ahsoka arrives in August. Confirmed today by Disney+ the newest Star Wars series will debut on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Along with the premiere date Disney+ also debuted a TV spot and three images. The TV spot has some new bits in it, mainly shots of Sabine Wren getting into a lightsaber fight with Shin Hati. She did have the Darksaber at one point and trained with Kanan Jarrus in Rebels.
Turning your attention to the images provided there is a good shot of an Inquisitor and we also get a shot of Ahsoka and Sabine together, Sabine sporting her short haircut and Mandalorian armor from Rebels.
We've got a 'good' feeling about this.
Today, Disney+ revealed August 23 as the premiere date for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka.” To celebrate the upcoming series, Disney+ also debuted a TV spot and released three images from the series.Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, “Ahsoka” stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.Lucasfilm’s “Ahsoka” will launch exclusively on Disney+ August 23.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.