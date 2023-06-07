STAR WARS: AHSOKA: Disney+ Announces Premiere Date And More

August. Star Wars: Ahsoka arrives in August. Confirmed today by Disney+ the newest Star Wars series will debut on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Along with the premiere date Disney+ also debuted a TV spot and three images. The TV spot has some new bits in it, mainly shots of Sabine Wren getting into a lightsaber fight with Shin Hati. She did have the Darksaber at one point and trained with Kanan Jarrus in Rebels.

Turning your attention to the images provided there is a good shot of an Inquisitor and we also get a shot of Ahsoka and Sabine together, Sabine sporting her short haircut and Mandalorian armor from Rebels.

We've got a 'good' feeling about this.