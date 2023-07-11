AHSOKA Official Trailer: Is This The Series to Bring Balance to The STAR WARS Franchise?

Pifan Coverage Hollywood News Anime Sci-Fi Indie News

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
After a couple of wishy washy series and seasons - that coming from ScreenAnarchy's resident Star Wars simp - it looks like Ahoska could be the series to bring balance to the franchise force. The official trailer just arrived and wow oh wow does it look amazing. 

There is a whole lot happening in this new trailer, dropping today ahead of the series launch on August 23rd. We finally (FINALLY!) get to see Thrawn's face. There is a whole padawan vibe happening between Asohka and Sabine. In turn Sabine faces off against Shin Hati in a lightsaber fight. Rest in power Mr. Stevenson, you sure look great in what we have seen so far. I love that the artwork on the wall is the same as the character design from the Rebel series.

We've been fooled before - too many times unfortunately - but hot damn does this trailer look like the new series is going to fire on all cylinders and win everyone back. 

(Ammendment: You're open to think about which series and seasons I think are wishy washy. Andor was not one of those; it was awesome!)

