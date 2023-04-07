STAR WARS: AHSOKA Teaser Trailer And Poster Revealed

Star Wars Celebration is underway in London this Easter Weekend and to kick things off this morning we got our first look at the upcoming live action series, Ahsoka, in a new teaser. There are a lot of goodies inside.

We all know Roasario Dawson in the titular role and now we have our first look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera. The droid Chopper shows up in the trailer as well. With Zeb showing up in a cameo appearance on The Mandalorian the other week the only 'Rebel' left is Ezra who warped himself and Thrawn away from Lothal by way of Purrgils at the end of Star Wars Rebels. They even recreated the final scenes from that animated series, that of the ships flying past the watchtower.

We don't see Ezra yet but we do see the back of Thrawn's head so you know we'll get an explantion about what happened to him and Ezra after Rebels. Ray Stevenson (as Baylon?) and Ivanno Sakhano as Shin are both wielders of the dark side of The Force; both are pretty bad ass in this first footage.

The nod to the Timothy Zahn novels was especially cool. Mara Jade anyone?

Check it out below. Ahsoka premieres exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023.