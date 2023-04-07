STAR WARS: AHSOKA Teaser Trailer And Poster Revealed
Star Wars Celebration is underway in London this Easter Weekend and to kick things off this morning we got our first look at the upcoming live action series, Ahsoka, in a new teaser. There are a lot of goodies inside.
We all know Roasario Dawson in the titular role and now we have our first look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera. The droid Chopper shows up in the trailer as well. With Zeb showing up in a cameo appearance on The Mandalorian the other week the only 'Rebel' left is Ezra who warped himself and Thrawn away from Lothal by way of Purrgils at the end of Star Wars Rebels. They even recreated the final scenes from that animated series, that of the ships flying past the watchtower.
We don't see Ezra yet but we do see the back of Thrawn's head so you know we'll get an explantion about what happened to him and Ezra after Rebels. Ray Stevenson (as Baylon?) and Ivanno Sakhano as Shin are both wielders of the dark side of The Force; both are pretty bad ass in this first footage.
The nod to the Timothy Zahn novels was especially cool. Mara Jade anyone?
Check it out below. Ahsoka premieres exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023.
Today, at STAR WARS Celebration in London, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled the thrilling teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ original series “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson in the title role. Set after the fall of the Empire, “Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The teaser trailer and poster are available to download.In addition to Dawson, “Ahsoka” stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.
