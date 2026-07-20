Watch Exclusive DEMON HUNTERS Clips Before Action / Horror / Comedy / Romance Hits VOD

Nope, no Kpop here. Instead, Demon Hunters is billed as the first Taiwan-India collaboration, mixing action, horror, comedy, and romance into an intoxicating mix.

Another notable point is that the filmmaking team is all female: Director Mei-Juin Chen is from Taiwan/America, while producer Gayathiri Gailani is from India and producer Cindy Shyu is from Taiwan.

To give a taste of what's in store, we have two exclusive clips below. The first establishes the film's horror angle, with a foreboding tone, a big threat, and an ominous mood as the demons get energized.

The second clip showcases a dynamic fight scene, as the demon hunters take on the demons in an isolated location, where the hunters come face-to-face with the spirit creatures.

Demon Hunters will launch August 7 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and "everywhere you purchase or rent films."

Below our exclusive clips, you can watch the official trailer below. We also have a selection of images from the film in the gallery below that.

Here is more information from the official press release:

"Light House Productions and Kleos Entertainment Group announced today that this year's Taiwan-India co-production of the audience hit action/horror comedy/romance Demon Hunters is set to launch in America this summer August 7 on demand via AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, and everywhere you purchase/rent your movies.



"Directed by Mei-Juin Chen (Taiwan) and produced by Gayathiri Guliani (India - Kleos Entertainment Group ) and Cindy Shyu (Taiwan - Light House Productions), this first time Taiwan-India co-production follows Tommy (played by Taiwan's heartthrob JC Lin), a YouTuber who fakes exorcisms for views, as he teams up with Sanjay (played by the current hot Indian superstar Arjan Bajwa), an Indian tech expert and grandson of a legendary exorcist, to battle a zombie demon possession. The film blends action, horror, comedy, romance and sci-fi and had audiences across India and Taiwan on the edge of their seats.



"The Demon Hunters cast also includes Jack Kao, Harry Chang and Regina Lei. The production features more than 700 VFX shots and a combined Taiwanese-Hindi soundtrack, including Bollywood-style track "Dadaji Ka Jadoo," distributed by Sony Music Taiwan.



"Produced by Light House Productions and Kleos Entertainment Group, Demon Hunters was backed by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture. The international crew included collaborators from Jackie Chan's action and cinematography teams.



"'This is a great step toward building globally resonant IP from Asia,' said Guliani, producer at Kleos Entertainment Group. 'It demonstrates how culturally rooted stories can transcend borders and unlock new film audience ecosystems. Our hope is to do even more cross-cultural and cross-country collaborations.'



"Shyu, producer at Light House Productions, added: 'Bringing together Taiwan and India on this scale has been creatively enriching. The film reflects a seamless blend of storytelling traditions and technical excellence that audiences worldwide can connect with. We are looking forward to the US reception for this wild and fun film.'



"Director Chen stated: 'I am proud and excited that three women filmmakers from different cultures and countries came together to create and make Demon Hunters. I am looking forward to working together again and ensuring our voices are heard through stories that have been told traditionally from a male perspective. This film gives us so much insight to do more.'



"Demon Hunters will be available in America in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Mandarin and English for all to experience."

