Now Streaming: THE CAT AND THE DRAGON, Friendship in the Forest

One has paws, the other has wings. Both can wield magic, however.

The Cat and the Dragon S1

The first episode is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Subsequent episodes will debut every Saturday.



Gentle, gentle, gentle.

An orphaned dragon is raised in the forest as part of a kindly mother cat's family. The dragon thinks he is a cat for years, eventually learning about his true nature. Still, he loves his cat siblings, and mourns the loss of his cat mother.

The cats and the dragon can all perform magic, which is the only thing they have in common. Having learned since childhood to stay away from humans when they venture into the forest, the dragon is shocked, though, when he see a gang of humans killing cats for their fur, and promptly slaughters them all. He also delivers a warning message to the humans in the nearby village, declaring that he is the protector of cats in the forest, and that he will dispense similar justice to any humans that dare harm a cat.

(Pretty good message!)

One of the forest cats, however, forms a friendship with the human kingdom's first prince, and offers to teach him magic. The prince's father, the Emperor, agrees, and so does the dragon, who becomes known as the Cat Dragon.

The episode ends on this note, and feels complete in itself. But this is the beginning of a series, and the official synopsis clues us in:

"An orphan since hatched, a lone dragon named 'Uncle Wings' is taken in by a family of magic-wielding cats and raised as one of their own. As Uncle Wings grows, he becomes the cats' protector, determined to keep them safe from humans. But as he watches the cats connect with humans using their magic, Uncle Wings slowly starts to warm up to humans in this heartfelt, bittersweet tale."

From what I've seen in the first episode, the show is well-positioned as a Saturday morning cartoon that is aimed at children, with adult supervision. (Some cats are killed, and some blood is shed.) It's calm and quiet, but may be worth further investigation for cat lovers and dragon lovers alike.

Image copyright Amara / TAKARAJIMASHA / The Cat and the Dragon Project

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