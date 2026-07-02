Now Streaming: THE EXILED HEAVY KNIGHT KNOWS HOW TO GAME THE SYSTEM, When the Odds Are Against You

On the basis of the premise alone, this sounds like a show that fits with my tastes, especially its reliance on action.

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System S1

The first episode is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Subsequent episodes will debut every Thursday.

Yet little in the first episode distinguished the show from other fantasy adventure shows that feature a game player who is reincarnated in a world that is much like the fantasy game he knew in his past life.

Much of the action in the first episode likewise lacked anything that sets it apart. Animation studio GoHands did an adequate job in creating an appropriately medieval world for our hero to roam around. Yet it features a surplus of wildly zooming scenes that show off the pictures without any accompanying characterizations that grab interest.

The hero, Elymas Edvaughn, fails to pass a test and is relegated to the lowly role of a "heavy knight," which he thinks is a worthy thing. His father, however, is not at all satisfied, and when a young woman passes the test with flying colors, Elymas is abruptly disinherited and left utterly alone, while the young woman mocks Elymas as she replaces him as his father's heir.

I understand that this is, perhaps, all meant to be a game, but it's not a game that I would want to play. Here's the official synopsis, if you're inclined otherwise:

"Born into a prestigious family of master swordsmen, Elymas Edvaughn's future shatters when he awakens the so-called 'defective' Heavy Knight class. Disowned and cast out, he regains memories of another life--and realizes this world mirrors a VR game he once mastered. Armed with knowledge no one else possesses, he sets out to rewrite his fate and prove the strength of the 'weakest' class."

Image ©Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaiain, "The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System" Production Committee.

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