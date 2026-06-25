FROM OVERSHADOWED TO OVERPOWERED: SECOND REINCARNATION OF A TALENTLESS SAGE Review: Third Time's the Charm?

It's always good to have goals.

From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage

The first episode is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Subsequent episodes will debut every Thursday.



Four sages combine their powers to defeat the mighty Demon King. They are each rewarded with the honorary title of Emperor.

Sage Ephtal, now known as the Lightning Emperor, has achieved Level 10 in his magic-wielding skills. Even though he has achieved such a noble place in life, it is never enough for him, and he wants to do more

His prize student in the academy where he teaches, a young girl named Merlin, worries about him due to his health and, indeed, he is dying, to his utter frustration. He does not seek greater magical skills for his own benefit, but so he can help other people.

Sadly, he dies. When he appears before the Goddess who will decide on his post-reincarnation future, he requests a situation in which he can achieve even greater magic-wielding powers. After he is reincarnated, he finds that his wishes have been granted, but not exactly as he had hoped.

The official synopsis lays out where the series is heading:

"The great sage Ephtal dies in despair after failing to reach the peak of magic--but 400 years later, he's reborn with all his memories and power intact! In a world where magic has decayed and ancient spells are treated as miracles, Ephtal storms into a prestigious magic academy to reclaim the true art of sorcery. As his power shakes the world, long-forgotten legends begin to awaken!"

The animation is truly gorgeous -- richly detailed backgrounds, smooth foreground action -- and the characters are vividly realized. The first episode establishes a serious dramatic tone, which is upended by the stinger at the end.

I'm interested in seeing if the fantasy series maintains its dramatic intent or if it darts elsewhere, which is a distinct possibility, considering how the episode concludes.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

