TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA: Our First Look at Jane Schoenbrun's New Film
We have your first look at Jane Schoenbrun's new film, Teenage Sex And Death at Camp Miasma, which MUBI is bringing to Canadian theatres on August 7th.
After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original movie's star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.
Already a cult fave with their first two films, We're All Going to the World's Fair and I Saw the TV Glow, Schoenbrun has quickly found themselves on our must-watch list of directors. It's not just because their films have some of the spiffiest titles either, but for tackling themes such as queer and trans identity within the horror genre. It is an area of growth and we are here for it.
MUBI SHARES FIRST LOOK STILLS AND ANNOUNCES THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE FOR JANE SCHOENBRUN’STEENAGE SEX AND DEATHAT CAMP MIASMASTARRING HANNAH EINBINDER AND GILLIAN ANDERSONMUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company, shares a first look at Jane Schoenbrun’s (I Saw the TV Glow, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair) hotly anticipated new film Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.The film is led by Emmy-winning actress Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, Sex Education, Scoop), and also stars Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, Dylan Baker, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin McDonald, Quintessa Swindell, and Jack Haven, and is written and directed by Schoenbrun and produced by Plan B. MUBI financed the film and will distribute in select territories, including North America, Latin America, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Turkey, India, Australia and New Zealand, with The Match Factory handling remaining worldwide sales. Daniel Bekerman (Executive Producer) from Scythia Films provided local production services.Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma marks Schoenbrun’s third feature, continuing a body of work shaped by themes of trans identity and queer horror. Their previous film, I Saw the TV Glow, premiered at Sundance in 2024 and went on to screen at further festivals including Berlinale, San Sebastián and SXSW, receiving multiple nominations at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards including Best Director, Best Lead Performance and Best Feature.After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original movie's star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.