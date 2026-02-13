TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA: Our First Look at Jane Schoenbrun's New Film

We have your first look at Jane Schoenbrun's new film, Teenage Sex And Death at Camp Miasma, which MUBI is bringing to Canadian theatres on August 7th.

After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original movie's star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.

Already a cult fave with their first two films, We're All Going to the World's Fair and I Saw the TV Glow, Schoenbrun has quickly found themselves on our must-watch list of directors. It's not just because their films have some of the spiffiest titles either, but for tackling themes such as queer and trans identity within the horror genre. It is an area of growth and we are here for it.