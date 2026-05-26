PSYCHO KILLER: Slasher to Stream May 29th on Hulu on Disney+
Gavin Polone's slasher flick, Psycho Killer, had a great pedigree entering into its theatrical run. The producers of Barbarians were behind it. A producer from Weapons was behind it. The screenwriter of Se7en wrote it. Those are all good things, right?
Then no one from the press was allowed to watch it before it began that theatrical run, the death knell for any film heading into theaters. That was followed by our socials, our feeds, the algorithms lit up. People had... thoughts... about Psycho Killer. Dark thoughts. Confused thoughts. If we don't laugh about it we're going to cry, thoughts.
Well. If you held off on watching Psycho Killer until it hit streaming that date is coming up, this Friday, May 29th. Psycho Killer will drop on Hulu and Disney+ entering into this weekend, and the rest of us will have the opportunity to see it for ourselves. If we dare.
Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.“Psycho Killer,” the terrifying horror film from 20th Century Studios and New Regency, will stream May 29 on Hulu on Disney+.From the producers of “Barbarian,” a producer of “Weapons,” and the screenwriter of “Se7en,” comes “Psycho Killer,” which stars Georgina Campbell and James Preston Rogers, and is directed by Gavin Polone. The film, which also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.
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