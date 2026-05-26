PSYCHO KILLER: Slasher to Stream May 29th on Hulu on Disney+

Gavin Polone's slasher flick, Psycho Killer, had a great pedigree entering into its theatrical run. The producers of Barbarians were behind it. A producer from Weapons was behind it. The screenwriter of Se7en wrote it. Those are all good things, right?

Then no one from the press was allowed to watch it before it began that theatrical run, the death knell for any film heading into theaters. That was followed by our socials, our feeds, the algorithms lit up. People had... thoughts... about Psycho Killer. Dark thoughts. Confused thoughts. If we don't laugh about it we're going to cry, thoughts.

Well. If you held off on watching Psycho Killer until it hit streaming that date is coming up, this Friday, May 29th. Psycho Killer will drop on Hulu and Disney+ entering into this weekend, and the rest of us will have the opportunity to see it for ourselves. If we dare.