Opening This Week: THE FURIOUS Fight Against Kidnappers, DISCLOSURE DAY Reveals We Are Not Alone, KRAKEN Brings a Norwegian Monster

Forgive me, but looking at this week's theatrical release, Spencer Tracy's comment about Katherine Hepburn in 1952's Pat and Mike came to mind.

Barring films that I may have missed, only a handful of films are on this week's calendar, but each is very, very cherce. From an intense action picture to an alien-themed movie from Steven Spielberg to a Norwegian thriller about yet another kind of underwater monster to two 'blasts from the past' that focus attention on underseen people, this week has a good selection of genre movies to watch in movie theaters.

Here is what to watch in the wild, wonderful world of genre fare.

The Furious

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate.

Word of mouth out of Toronto was sensational after it screened at the festival there. We've already published Kyle Logan's interview with Flying Lotus about their contribution; look for another interview with more of the film's abundant talent later this week, as well as our unbiased, opinionated review.

(Full disclosure: Screen Anarchy is owned by XYZ Films, which was involved in the making of the picture. No one associated with XYZ Films was involved with the writing or editing of this article. We all just sincerely love incredible action films.)

Official synopsis: "After the daughter of Wang Wei (Xie Miao) is kidnapped by a criminal network and he receives no help from the corrupt police, Wei sets out on a rampage to find her himself. His only ally is Navin (Joe Taslim) - a relentless journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared. Fueled by a furious vengeance, the unlikely duo ruthlessly fights against the kidnappers in this explosive martial arts showdown."

Disclosure Day

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Universal Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Created and directed by Steven Spielberg, the film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to eight billion people. We are coming close to ... Disclosure Day.

"Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

Kraken

The film opens Friday, June 5, in movie theaters and On Digital, via Samuel Goldwyn Films. Visit the official site for more information.

From the Norwegian director of The Tunnel. So that's an easy sell for us. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "Unnatural behavior in wild salmon, followed by inexplicable deaths in Norway's deepest fjord, points to the mythical Kraken. The ancient, multi-armed monster has awakened, ready to crush everything that moves or makes a sound."

Far too often, significant films are lost in the hustle and bustle of box office machinations. Thus, we're happy to see these two films in particular receive revivals so that more people may behold their glories on a cinema screen, especially in a slender week for new theatrical releases. Both films have been restored in 4K.

By Hook or By Crook (2001)

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Altered Innocence. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Look for our interview with key talent from the film later this week.

Official synopsis: "Groundbreaking when it was made and still fiercely innovative today, By Hook or By Crook is a trans and butch buddy film that chronicles three weeks in the life of Shy, a handsome, gender-bending, small town dreamer with a nagging messiah complex.

"Emotionally defeated after the death of his father, Shy heads to the big city to sink himself into a 'life of crime.' He is quickly distracted by Valentine, a deliriously expressive, wise-acre adoptee on a misguided search for her birth mother. The two freaky grifters join forces and learn the true meaning of 'poise under pressure' in this visually stunning and wonderfully acted, anti-authoritarian tale of friendship, trust and redemption.

"Written, directed, and starring Harry Dodge and Silas Howard. Produced by Steak House, Silas Howard and Harry Dodge."

The Devil Queen (1974)

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Kino Lorber. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "Rio de Janeiro's criminal underworld is run by an unexpected boss: Diaba (Milton Gonçalves), a femme queen with a taste for power and violence. When the police come after her boy toy, Diaba attempts to find a scapegoat to take the blame and a plot to dethrone Her Majesty arises!

"Always clad in gloriously colourful outfits and accessories inspired by Afro-Brazilian culture, Diaba runs a mob of eccentric misfits made up of drag queens, pimps, prostitutes, and queer folks of all stripes. The movie's bold and audacious color palette and camp aesthetic evokes the early films of Pedro Almodóvar, while its stylized and over-the-top violence is giving Quentin Tarantino queer fever dream."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

